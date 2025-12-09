MP news: Push to make this tehsil a district gathers pace

An agitation is underway in Sihora demanding that it be made a district, with people observing a phased hunger strike at the protest site located at the old bus stand. There is immense public anger across the city regarding the failure to make Sihora a district. The protestors have alleged that the government has consistently ignored Sihora and that the public is now prepared for any sacrifice. They have warned that if a decision is not taken soon, an indefinite hunger strike, including abstaining from water, will commence from December 9. This struggle will continue until Sihora receives its "rightful" status as a district.