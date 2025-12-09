MP news: Push to make this tehsil a district gathers pace

MP News: The demand to make Sihora tehsil of Jabalpur a district in Madhya Pradesh has once again intensified and appears to be reaching a decisive stage. Pramod Sahu, a former pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has begun a hunger strike (Annn Satyagraha) as part of the movement to make Sihora a district. Prior to this, a 'Sadbuddhi Yagya' (a ritual for good sense) was performed at the Kal Bhairav Chowk temple, attended by hundreds of local residents.
An agitation is underway in Sihora demanding that it be made a district, with people observing a phased hunger strike at the protest site located at the old bus stand. There is immense public anger across the city regarding the failure to make Sihora a district. The protestors have alleged that the government has consistently ignored Sihora and that the public is now prepared for any sacrifice. They have warned that if a decision is not taken soon, an indefinite hunger strike, including abstaining from water, will commence from December 9. This struggle will continue until Sihora receives its "rightful" status as a district.
It is worth noting that the demand to make Sihora a district has been ongoing for approximately 20 years. In October of this year, as part of the demand to make Sihora a district, hundreds of citizens lit 101 symbolic lamps using their own blood at the old bus stand, called for by the 'Lakshya Jila Sihora Andolan Samiti' (Target District Sihora Movement Committee). At that time, the protestors had stated that these lamps contained not just oil and wick, but the fire of Sihora's pain and years of neglect. This demonstration was not merely a protest but a symbol of sacrifice, dedication, and love for Sihora.
Big NewsView All
Jabalpur
Madhya Pradesh
Trending