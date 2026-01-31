Madhya Pradesh: 62 Villages to be Integrated, Master Plan Ready

The municipal area, currently spanning approximately 245 square kilometres, will increase to about 412 square kilometres. Concurrently, the city's periphery will extend to 20 to 25 kilometres. Previously, 109 villages were included within the investment limit; with the addition of 62 new villages, this number will rise to 171. Along with the expansion of the investment area, there is a proposal for the construction of a 112-kilometre-long ring road, which is expected to give Jabalpur a metropolitan character.