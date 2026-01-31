Madhya Pradesh: 62 Villages to be Integrated, Master Plan Ready

City Boundary Expansion: The city's fourth digital master plan is nearing implementation, awaiting final approval from the government. Upon receiving clearance, the master plan's notification will be issued. This master plan will be effective until 2047 and has been prepared with Vision-2047 in mind. Under the proposed master plan, the investment area of Jabalpur will be significantly expanded.
The municipal area, currently spanning approximately 245 square kilometres, will increase to about 412 square kilometres. Concurrently, the city's periphery will extend to 20 to 25 kilometres. Previously, 109 villages were included within the investment limit; with the addition of 62 new villages, this number will rise to 171. Along with the expansion of the investment area, there is a proposal for the construction of a 112-kilometre-long ring road, which is expected to give Jabalpur a metropolitan character.
According to sources, the master plan prioritises the expansion of the road network, improvement of traffic management, and conservation of natural resources. To ensure better connectivity, a proposal has been put forth to develop 'Baudhi' major roads and sector roads at 1-1 kilometre intervals, facilitating improved integration with the ring road. There is also a plan to directly connect the Tilhari-Bilhari region to the ring road.
Considering the city's complex traffic issues, the master plan includes proposals for the construction of flyovers at key junctions such as Adhartal, Ghamapur, and Patrinaka. Furthermore, a suggestion has been made for the construction of a ropeway from Empire Talkies to Gauri Ghat, which would provide convenience to pilgrims visiting Maa Narmada. A second ropeway is proposed from Civic Centre, passing through Baldevbagh-Damohnaka, to Adhartal.
The master plan also incorporates special provisions for the conservation of natural resources. Proposals have been included to maintain the natural state of ponds, riverbanks, green belts, and hills within the investment area, thereby preserving environmental balance. In this regard, former administrative officer Prabhat Parashar stated that the expansion of the investment limit will open new avenues for development. Jabalpur requires connecting roads and an improved traffic system. (MP News)
