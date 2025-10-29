Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jabalpur

Police personnel to get 'high-profile apartments', over 500 ready

MP News: Officials of the MP Police Housing Society stated that earlier police quarters were up to 600 feet. Whereas now they will be around 700 feet.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jabalpur

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 29, 2025

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका

Image Source: Patrika

MP News: Narrow stairs, damp walls, small rooms. Neither adequate light nor sufficient space in the kitchen. Police personnel were forced to live in such quarters until a few years ago. However, the quarters being built for them now will be like high-profile apartments.

Soon, police personnel and officers in the city will receive the gift of such housing. A few years ago, when the idea of building new quarters in place of dilapidated police quarters arose, the MP Police Housing Society was given the responsibility for their construction. It was decided that all quarters built under the Chief Minister's Police Housing Scheme would be larger in size.

These Works Have Been Completed

In the first phase, 48 quarters for gazetted officers, 24 for non-gazetted officers, and 96 for constables have been completed in the 6th Battalion. In the second phase, 24 quarters for non-gazetted officers and 96 for constables were constructed. In the third phase, 112 quarters for constables were built in the Civil Lines police station premises, 56 for non-gazetted officers in the Lordganj police station premises, and 32 and 96 for constables in the 6th Battalion premises, all of which have been handed over to the police.

Quarters Increased by 100 sq ft – Officials from the MP Police Housing Society stated that earlier police quarters were up to 600 sq ft. Now, they will be approximately 700 sq ft.

These Works Are Underway – In the third phase of the housing scheme, the construction of 96 constable residences at Ghamaapur police station premises and 30 constable residences at Hanuman Tal is ongoing.

Proposed Multistorey Housing

In the third phase of the scheme, 150 constable (multistorey) residences will be built at the 6th Battalion, Ranji; 8 non-gazetted officer residences at Vijay Nagar police station premises; 48 constable residences at Gorakhpur police station premises; 48 constable residences at Kotwali police station premises; 48 constable residences at Lordganj police station premises; and 24 constable residences at Barela police station premises. Approval for these has been received by the Housing Society.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

29 Oct 2025 03:54 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Jabalpur / Police personnel to get 'high-profile apartments', over 500 ready

Big News

View All

Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Two Children Die from Electrocution at Durga Puja Pandal, Illegal Wiring Questioned

Tragic Accident In Rani Durgavati Pandal
Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Heavy vehicles barred from entry during Navratri, know the timings here

Truck-bike accident
Jabalpur

India Launches First-Ever Accident Compensation Dashboard

MP News: Supreme Court launches first digital motor accident compensation dashboard (Photo: Social Media)
Jabalpur

After Looting ₹15 Crore, Robbers Stayed 31 Km Away for 24 Hours, Mastermind Revealed

Photo Source : Patrika
Jabalpur

Jabalpur Bank Robbery: Masked Robbers Steal Gold, Cash

Jabalpur Bank Robbery
Jabalpur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.