Police personnel to get 'high-profile apartments', over 500 ready

MP News: Narrow stairs, damp walls, small rooms. Neither adequate light nor sufficient space in the kitchen. Police personnel were forced to live in such quarters until a few years ago. However, the quarters being built for them now will be like high-profile apartments.
Soon, police personnel and officers in the city will receive the gift of such housing. A few years ago, when the idea of building new quarters in place of dilapidated police quarters arose, the MP Police Housing Society was given the responsibility for their construction. It was decided that all quarters built under the Chief Minister's Police Housing Scheme would be larger in size.
In the first phase, 48 quarters for gazetted officers, 24 for non-gazetted officers, and 96 for constables have been completed in the 6th Battalion. In the second phase, 24 quarters for non-gazetted officers and 96 for constables were constructed. In the third phase, 112 quarters for constables were built in the Civil Lines police station premises, 56 for non-gazetted officers in the Lordganj police station premises, and 32 and 96 for constables in the 6th Battalion premises, all of which have been handed over to the police.
Quarters Increased by 100 sq ft – Officials from the MP Police Housing Society stated that earlier police quarters were up to 600 sq ft. Now, they will be approximately 700 sq ft.
These Works Are Underway – In the third phase of the housing scheme, the construction of 96 constable residences at Ghamaapur police station premises and 30 constable residences at Hanuman Tal is ongoing.
In the third phase of the scheme, 150 constable (multistorey) residences will be built at the 6th Battalion, Ranji; 8 non-gazetted officer residences at Vijay Nagar police station premises; 48 constable residences at Gorakhpur police station premises; 48 constable residences at Kotwali police station premises; 48 constable residences at Lordganj police station premises; and 24 constable residences at Barela police station premises. Approval for these has been received by the Housing Society.
