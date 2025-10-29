Police personnel to get 'high-profile apartments', over 500 ready

In the first phase, 48 quarters for gazetted officers, 24 for non-gazetted officers, and 96 for constables have been completed in the 6th Battalion. In the second phase, 24 quarters for non-gazetted officers and 96 for constables were constructed. In the third phase, 112 quarters for constables were built in the Civil Lines police station premises, 56 for non-gazetted officers in the Lordganj police station premises, and 32 and 96 for constables in the 6th Battalion premises, all of which have been handed over to the police.