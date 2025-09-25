Two Children Die from Electrocution at Durga Puja Pandal, Illegal Wiring Questioned

Tragic Accident at Rani Durgavati Pandal: While Navratri celebrations are underway across India, the city of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh is mourning a tragic accident that occurred last night at a Durga pandal (Durga Puja pavilion). Two young children died after being electrocuted at the pandal. Late Wednesday evening, a live wire was found on an iron pole outside the Rani Durgavati Sarvajanik Utsav Pandal in Bargi Hills, Tilwara police station area. Two children were electrocuted, succumbing to their injuries on the spot. The shock was reportedly so severe that both children died instantly.
Following the incident, the Tilwara police station, the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate), and the electricity department teams arrived at the scene. The police conducted a panchnama (official report) of the two bodies and sent them to the medical college for post-mortem. Preliminary investigations by the electricity department suggest that the electrocution was caused by illegally drawn power. This is the second such incident of electrocution at a Durga pandal, highlighting the negligence of safety standards.
CSP (Circle Superintendent of Police) Ashish Jain stated that the incident is under thorough investigation and strict action will be taken against those found negligent. Orders have been issued to inspect the electrical safety of all pandals. He confirmed that the police received information about the electrocution of two children due to a live wire on an iron pole outside the Rani Durgavati Sarvajanik Utsav Pandal in Bargi Hills. The victims were identified as 8-year-old Ayush Jharia and Ved Shrivas, approximately 10 years old. Both children died after touching the live wire. He assured the bereaved families that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.
Following this tragic accident, the administration must also ensure that the safety of devotees visiting Durga pandals is not being compromised by negligence of safety standards.