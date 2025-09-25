Two Children Die from Electrocution at Durga Puja Pandal, Illegal Wiring Questioned

CSP (Circle Superintendent of Police) Ashish Jain stated that the incident is under thorough investigation and strict action will be taken against those found negligent. Orders have been issued to inspect the electrical safety of all pandals. He confirmed that the police received information about the electrocution of two children due to a live wire on an iron pole outside the Rani Durgavati Sarvajanik Utsav Pandal in Bargi Hills. The victims were identified as 8-year-old Ayush Jharia and Ved Shrivas, approximately 10 years old. Both children died after touching the live wire. He assured the bereaved families that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.