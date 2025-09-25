Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jabalpur

Two Children Die from Electrocution at Durga Puja Pandal, Illegal Wiring Questioned

Tragic Accident at Rani Durgavati Pandal: Two children died after being electrocuted by a live iron pole outside the Rani Durgavati public celebration pandal in Bargi Hills.

Jabalpur

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

Tragic Accident In Rani Durgavati Pandal
Two children die in Durga pandal (Photo source - Patrika)

Tragic Accident at Rani Durgavati Pandal: While Navratri celebrations are underway across India, the city of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh is mourning a tragic accident that occurred last night at a Durga pandal (Durga Puja pavilion). Two young children died after being electrocuted at the pandal. Late Wednesday evening, a live wire was found on an iron pole outside the Rani Durgavati Sarvajanik Utsav Pandal in Bargi Hills, Tilwara police station area. Two children were electrocuted, succumbing to their injuries on the spot. The shock was reportedly so severe that both children died instantly.

Following the incident, the Tilwara police station, the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate), and the electricity department teams arrived at the scene. The police conducted a panchnama (official report) of the two bodies and sent them to the medical college for post-mortem. Preliminary investigations by the electricity department suggest that the electrocution was caused by illegally drawn power. This is the second such incident of electrocution at a Durga pandal, highlighting the negligence of safety standards.

Assurance of Strict Action

CSP (Circle Superintendent of Police) Ashish Jain stated that the incident is under thorough investigation and strict action will be taken against those found negligent. Orders have been issued to inspect the electrical safety of all pandals. He confirmed that the police received information about the electrocution of two children due to a live wire on an iron pole outside the Rani Durgavati Sarvajanik Utsav Pandal in Bargi Hills. The victims were identified as 8-year-old Ayush Jharia and Ved Shrivas, approximately 10 years old. Both children died after touching the live wire. He assured the bereaved families that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty.

Ensuring Safety is Crucial

Following this tragic accident, the administration must also ensure that the safety of devotees visiting Durga pandals is not being compromised by negligence of safety standards.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

25 Sept 2025 02:23 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Jabalpur / Two Children Die from Electrocution at Durga Puja Pandal, Illegal Wiring Questioned
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.