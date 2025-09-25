Jabalpur: Heavy vehicles barred from entry during Navratri, know the timings here

Navratri: Devotees will throng the city from Thursday to visit the Goddess during Durgotsav. The transport department has imposed a ban on the entry and movement of heavy vehicles at night. Their entry has been banned for a week, starting from 1 am on Wednesday. The District Magistrate issued orders to this effect on Wednesday evening.
According to the information, the earlier no-entry time for heavy goods vehicles, trucks, dumpers, hiwas, medium-capacity vehicles, and agricultural vehicles was from 6 am to 10 pm. Due to Durgotsav, the 10 pm time has been extended to 1 am. Now, the no-entry time will be from 6 am to 1 am.
Vehicles will be permitted from Karonda Nala to Richai Industrial Area. Vehicles will be allowed here 24 hours. Vehicles coming to Chandalbhata Transport Nagar via Katangi and Patan bypass will be allowed to enter the Transport Nagar from 3 pm to 5 pm. After this, vehicles will not be permitted.
Milk vehicles, vehicles engaged in the corporation's health services, police, fire brigade, water tankers, army vehicles, electricity distribution company vehicles, and LPG and petroleum vehicles will be fully exempted.
Traffic police teams will be deployed at all entry points of the city to ensure compliance with the no-entry rule. Police from the various police stations will also monitor the vehicles.