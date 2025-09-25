Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Heavy vehicles barred from entry during Navratri, know the timings here

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed entry into Jabalpur from 6 AM to 1 AM during Navratri.

Jabalpur

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

Truck-bike accident

Navratri: Devotees will throng the city from Thursday to visit the Goddess during Durgotsav. The transport department has imposed a ban on the entry and movement of heavy vehicles at night. Their entry has been banned for a week, starting from 1 am on Wednesday. The District Magistrate issued orders to this effect on Wednesday evening.

Navratri: These are the changes

According to the information, the earlier no-entry time for heavy goods vehicles, trucks, dumpers, hiwas, medium-capacity vehicles, and agricultural vehicles was from 6 am to 10 pm. Due to Durgotsav, the 10 pm time has been extended to 1 am. Now, the no-entry time will be from 6 am to 1 am.

Navratri: Vehicles will be allowed here

Vehicles will be permitted from Karonda Nala to Richai Industrial Area. Vehicles will be allowed here 24 hours. Vehicles coming to Chandalbhata Transport Nagar via Katangi and Patan bypass will be allowed to enter the Transport Nagar from 3 pm to 5 pm. After this, vehicles will not be permitted.

Navratri: These will be exempted

Milk vehicles, vehicles engaged in the corporation's health services, police, fire brigade, water tankers, army vehicles, electricity distribution company vehicles, and LPG and petroleum vehicles will be fully exempted.

Navratri: Traffic police will be deployed

Traffic police teams will be deployed at all entry points of the city to ensure compliance with the no-entry rule. Police from the various police stations will also monitor the vehicles.

