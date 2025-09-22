India Launches First-Ever Accident Compensation Dashboard

MP News: To alleviate the difficulties faced by victims of road accidents in receiving compensation, Madhya Pradesh (MP) has launched the 'Claimant Reimbursement and Deposit System (CREDAS)' dashboard. This is the first such dashboard in the country. Justice Surya Kant, Supreme Court Judge and Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), launched the portal at the Supreme Court. It has been developed for the MP judiciary.
This dashboard, created for Motor Accident Claims Tribunals, will serve as a model for other states. Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court stated that the portal is a significant step towards making justice faster and more accessible to citizens.
This initiative was undertaken by the MP High Court in compliance with the Supreme Court's suo moto petition order of April 22nd, 2025. It will upload compensation amounts and details under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Employees' Compensation Act, 1923.
- Online compensation deposit from insurance companies or responsible parties.
- Direct transfer of funds to claimants' bank accounts.
- Real-time information on the status of amounts and cases on the dashboard.