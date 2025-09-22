India Launches First-Ever Accident Compensation Dashboard

MP News: To alleviate the difficulties faced by victims of road accidents in receiving compensation, Madhya Pradesh (MP) has launched the 'Claimant Reimbursement and Deposit System (CREDAS)' dashboard. This is the first such dashboard in the country. Justice Surya Kant, Supreme Court Judge and Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), launched the portal at the Supreme Court. It has been developed for the MP judiciary.