Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jabalpur

India Launches First-Ever Accident Compensation Dashboard

MP News: Supreme Court Launches First-of-its-Kind Digital Dashboard, Setting a Model for Other States. Justice Surya Kant inaugurated the nation's first digital dashboard.

Jabalpur

Patrika Desk

Sep 22, 2025

MP News: Supreme Court launches first digital motor accident compensation dashboard (Photo: Social Media)

MP News: To alleviate the difficulties faced by victims of road accidents in receiving compensation, Madhya Pradesh (MP) has launched the 'Claimant Reimbursement and Deposit System (CREDAS)' dashboard. This is the first such dashboard in the country. Justice Surya Kant, Supreme Court Judge and Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), launched the portal at the Supreme Court. It has been developed for the MP judiciary.

A Model for Other States

This dashboard, created for Motor Accident Claims Tribunals, will serve as a model for other states. Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court stated that the portal is a significant step towards making justice faster and more accessible to citizens.

Supreme Court Directives in a Suo Moto Petition

This initiative was undertaken by the MP High Court in compliance with the Supreme Court's suo moto petition order of April 22nd, 2025. It will upload compensation amounts and details under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Employees' Compensation Act, 1923.

Features Available on the Portal

- Online compensation deposit from insurance companies or responsible parties.

- Direct transfer of funds to claimants' bank accounts.

- Real-time information on the status of amounts and cases on the dashboard.

Share the news:

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

22 Sept 2025 10:21 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Jabalpur / India Launches First-Ever Accident Compensation Dashboard
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.