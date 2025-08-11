Jabalpur Bank Robbery: Masked Robbers Steal Gold, Cash

Following the incident, Khitauli and Sihora police teams arrived at the scene and commenced investigations. CCTV footage from the bank and surrounding areas is being examined. Significantly, the direction of the robbers' escape remains unknown. This sensational robbery has raised serious questions about law and order in the city. Thefts are a frequent occurrence in Khitauli and Sihora, with at least one incident reported almost every month. A theft was reported just two days prior at the Jwalamukhi Temple, a prominent religious site in Sihora, and the investigation is ongoing.