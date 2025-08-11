Jabalpur Bank Robbery: Masked Robbers Steal Gold, Cash

Jabalpur Bank Robbery: A sensational case of a multi-crore bank robbery at gunpoint has come to light in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday morning. The robbery reportedly took place at 9 am, immediately after the bank opened. Five masked individuals, arriving on separate bikes, entered the bank premises and, brandishing pistols or revolvers, executed the robbery.
The incident unfolded in approximately 10-15 minutes, after which the five masked robbers swiftly escaped the scene. The sensational robbery occurred around 9 am at a branch of the Isaaf Small Finance Bank located near the National Highway in Sihora and Khitauli crossing, even before banking operations had commenced. The accused reportedly arrived at 8:55 am, held bank employees at gunpoint, and executed the robbery before fleeing.
Initial reports suggested the robbers stole approximately 12 kg of gold and ₹570,000 in cash. However, police have since confirmed the theft of 14.8 kg of gold and ₹500,000 in cash. The estimated value of the stolen gold is in the crores. All the accused reportedly arrived on separate bikes, wearing helmets and masks, with their hands also covered. The police have launched a search for the accused.
Following the incident, Khitauli and Sihora police teams arrived at the scene and commenced investigations. CCTV footage from the bank and surrounding areas is being examined. Significantly, the direction of the robbers' escape remains unknown. This sensational robbery has raised serious questions about law and order in the city. Thefts are a frequent occurrence in Khitauli and Sihora, with at least one incident reported almost every month. A theft was reported just two days prior at the Jwalamukhi Temple, a prominent religious site in Sihora, and the investigation is ongoing.