Two Cyclonic Circulations Active, Rain Alert on January 23, 24, 25

MP Weather: Due to the influence of a Western Disturbance, clouds have been intermittently present in the city. The effect of the cold has reduced slightly due to the temperature rise, although a biting chill persists in the mornings and evenings due to cold northerly winds. The city witnessed light fog in the morning, while the minimum temperature dropped by two degrees.
According to the Meteorological Department, due to the effect of the Western Disturbance, the weather in the district and other divisions may change after January 23. Along with cloudy skies, light rain or drizzle may also occur. During this period, the minimum temperature might see a slight dip.
Due to the movement of clouds in the city, the sunshine was weak. A coolness was felt during the day due to the cold northerly winds. The maximum temperature recorded was 26.2 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above normal. The minimum night temperature dropped from 14.5 degrees to 12.5 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above normal.
The humidity level in the air reached 82 per cent. According to the Meteorological Department, a strong westerly jet stream wind is blowing at an altitude of approximately 12.6 km over North India. A strong Western Disturbance has been affecting North-West India since the night of January 21. Due to its influence, the cold will increase again.
According to the Meteorological Department, two cyclonic circulations are active over West-North India and UP. There is also the effect of a Western Disturbance. Both these systems are moving forward, due to which the weather has changed in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and many other states. These systems will also show their effect in Madhya Pradesh. On this day, along with cloudy skies, light rain may occur, but on January 23, 24, and 25, there is a possibility of rain in 7 districts. These include Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur districts.
Talking about the temperature, Mandsaur was the coldest in Madhya Pradesh, with a minimum temperature of 5.1 degrees Celsius recorded. Rajgarh recorded 6.2 degrees, Naugaon 7 degrees, Shajapur 7.1 degrees, Karaundi in Katni 7.6 degrees, Datia 7.9 degrees, Khajuraho 8 degrees, Rewa 8.2 degrees, Shivpuri 9 degrees, and Pachmarhi recorded 9.2 degrees Celsius. Among the 5 major cities of the state, Gwalior recorded the lowest at 9 degrees. Bhopal recorded 10.8 degrees, Indore 12.2 degrees, Ujjain 12 degrees, and Jabalpur recorded a temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius.
