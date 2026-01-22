Two Cyclonic Circulations Active, Rain Alert on January 23, 24, 25

According to the Meteorological Department, two cyclonic circulations are active over West-North India and UP. There is also the effect of a Western Disturbance. Both these systems are moving forward, due to which the weather has changed in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and many other states. These systems will also show their effect in Madhya Pradesh. On this day, along with cloudy skies, light rain may occur, but on January 23, 24, and 25, there is a possibility of rain in 7 districts. These include Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur districts.