Madhya Pradesh: Lawyers’ strike on Monday, advocates to skip court appearance

Lawyers' strike: In Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, an advocate was murdered in broad daylight. Advocate Sanjay Saxena, a resident of Karera, was shot dead. The Karera police station on Saturday arrested three accused in connection with this sensational murder case. One of the accused was apprehended by the police in a short encounter.
It has emerged that lawyer Sanjay Saxena was allegedly murdered in a contract killing linked to a land dispute. In protest against the advocate’s killing, the State Bar Council has announced that it will observe a protest day. As a result, lawyers across the state will not appear in court on Monday.
The Karera police have apprehended three accused in the murder case of Advocate Sanjay Saxena. One of the injured accused has been admitted to the hospital. The police are currently interrogating the other two accused at the Karera police station.
The arrested accused include 25-year-old Golu son of Arvind Rawat, resident of Ghugsi, police station Badoni; 23-year-old Papendra son of Hardas Rawat, resident of Chandpur, Dabra; and 24-year-old Zahir son of Rafiq, resident of Ghugsi, police station Badoni. Among the arrested accused, Papendra was apprehended in a short encounter. He sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. It has also come to light that Sanjay Saxena was murdered on contract due to a land dispute.
Widespread anger is being expressed across the state over the daylight murder of a lawyer in Shivpuri. In protest against this, the MP State Bar Council has decided to observe a protest day on Monday. The council took this decision unanimously.
Under this, lawyers across the state will not appear in courts on Monday. In protest against the murder of lawyer Sanjay Saxena, all advocates in the state will abstain from judicial work.
