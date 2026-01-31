MBBS Students Suspended for Ragging at Jabalpur Medical College, College Issues Warning

Ragging in medical college: action taken against those found guilty (Patrika file photo
MBBS Students Suspended: In a stern move against ragging incidents involving junior students at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College, the college management has suspended eight MBBS students from the 2023 batch for six months. Additionally, each student has been fined Rs 10,000.
The medical college administration in Jabalpur has also issued a strict warning. It stated that if such an incident recurs in the future, the concerned students will be expelled from the college. Ragging was confirmed by the college's anti-ragging committee during its investigation.
Based on this, the college management decided to take disciplinary action. According to the issued order, the guilty students have been expelled from classes as well as the hostel for six months. This order has been implemented with immediate effect.
Dr. U.P. Dipankar, Chairman of the Anti-Ragging Committee, stated that this action against the MBBS students has been taken under the rules published in the gazette by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on November 18, 2021. He informed that last week, an incident of ragging occurred with some junior students of the 2024 batch in Boys Hostel No. 1. An investigation was conducted after a student filed a complaint. It was revealed that eight students from the 2023 batch had committed ragging.
The victim student stated in the complaint that after MBBS first-year students move from Hostel No. 4 to other hostels, and senior students residing there mentally and physically harass them.
Any act of indiscipline or ragging within the campus or hostel will not be tolerated. Strict action has been taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. Action has been taken after the confirmation of ragging during the investigation.
- Dr. Navneet Saxena, Dean, NSCB Medical College
