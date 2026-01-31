MBBS Students Suspended for Ragging at Jabalpur Medical College, College Issues Warning

Dr. U.P. Dipankar, Chairman of the Anti-Ragging Committee, stated that this action against the MBBS students has been taken under the rules published in the gazette by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on November 18, 2021. He informed that last week, an incident of ragging occurred with some junior students of the 2024 batch in Boys Hostel No. 1. An investigation was conducted after a student filed a complaint. It was revealed that eight students from the 2023 batch had committed ragging.