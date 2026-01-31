31 January 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jabalpur

MBBS Students Suspended for Ragging at Jabalpur Medical College, College Issues Warning

MBBS students suspended in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh’s cultural capital.

2 min read

Jabalpur

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 31, 2026

Ragging In Medical College

Ragging in medical college: action taken against those found guilty (Patrika file photo

MBBS Students Suspended: In a stern move against ragging incidents involving junior students at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College, the college management has suspended eight MBBS students from the 2023 batch for six months. Additionally, each student has been fined Rs 10,000.

Strict Warning Issued

The medical college administration in Jabalpur has also issued a strict warning. It stated that if such an incident recurs in the future, the concerned students will be expelled from the college. Ragging was confirmed by the college's anti-ragging committee during its investigation.

College Management Decides on Disciplinary Action

Based on this, the college management decided to take disciplinary action. According to the issued order, the guilty students have been expelled from classes as well as the hostel for six months. This order has been implemented with immediate effect.

Incident Occurred in Hostel

Dr. U.P. Dipankar, Chairman of the Anti-Ragging Committee, stated that this action against the MBBS students has been taken under the rules published in the gazette by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on November 18, 2021. He informed that last week, an incident of ragging occurred with some junior students of the 2024 batch in Boys Hostel No. 1. An investigation was conducted after a student filed a complaint. It was revealed that eight students from the 2023 batch had committed ragging.

Harassment Alleged

The victim student stated in the complaint that after MBBS first-year students move from Hostel No. 4 to other hostels, and senior students residing there mentally and physically harass them.

Such Activities Will Not Be Tolerated Now

Any act of indiscipline or ragging within the campus or hostel will not be tolerated. Strict action has been taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. Action has been taken after the confirmation of ragging during the investigation.

- Dr. Navneet Saxena, Dean, NSCB Medical College

Share the news:

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Updated on:

31 Jan 2026 10:43 am

Published on:

31 Jan 2026 10:42 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Jabalpur / MBBS Students Suspended for Ragging at Jabalpur Medical College, College Issues Warning
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Madhya Pradesh: 62 Villages to be Integrated, Master Plan Ready

city boundary expansion merging 62 villages master plan 2047 mp news
Jabalpur

Two Cyclonic Circulations Active, Rain Alert on January 23, 24, 25

MP Weather
Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Uncontrolled car mows down 13 roadside labourers, 5 dead, 3 critical

Accident Death
Jabalpur

MP news: Push to make this tehsil a district gathers pace

सीएम मोहन यादव का मुलताई का नाम बदलकर मूलतापी करने का ऐलान
Jabalpur

Police personnel to get 'high-profile apartments', over 500 ready

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Jabalpur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.