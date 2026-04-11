Father lived with daughter’s body for 5 months, sprayed perfume to hide smell

Father hid the truth for 5 months after daughter’s death
Meerut Crime News: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in the Teli Mohalla area of Sadar Bazaar, Meerut. A father lived with the body of his daughter in his house for a full 5 months. The body had severely decomposed and turned into a skeleton. Only the feet remained. To hide the stench, the father continuously sprayed perfume on it.
The incident came to light when some relatives arrived at the house late on Friday evening. As soon as they entered, a strong odour forced everyone to retreat. Upon entering, they discovered the decomposed body of the daughter in a room. Relatives and police officers alike found the gruesome sight unbearable. The entire incident falls under the Sadar Bazaar police station area.
Uday Bhanu Biswas, originally from Bengal, resided in Teli Mohalla, Sadar. His daughter, Priyanka Biswas, was a private teacher who taught computer subjects. The father used to tell people that he worked in Dehradun and that his daughter also lived there. However, the reality was quite different. Relatives apprehended Uday Bhanu and questioned him rigorously. It was then revealed that the body was that of his own daughter, Priyanka, who had died approximately 5 months prior. The father had not informed anyone about her death and kept the body inside the house.
When the relatives entered, the young woman's body had completely turned into a skeleton. Only the feet appeared to be somewhat intact. Police investigation revealed that Uday Bhanu lived inside the house. To mask the odour, he used several bottles of perfume. Empty perfume bottles were also recovered from the house.
An old family tragedy also emerged as a factor behind this incident. In 2023, Priyanka's mother, Sharmishtha Biswas, committed suicide. At that time, Uday Bhanu was posted at the UP Board office in Banaras and could not come home. His wife was reportedly upset about this. She committed suicide by hanging herself in their Meerut home. Following this incident, Priyanka went into deep shock. She became withdrawn and started living alone. The isolation of both father and daughter gradually increased.
Priyanka's cousin, Biswajit Kumar Biswas, stated that he last saw his uncle, Uday Bhanu, on December 5th. After that, neither his uncle nor Priyanka were seen. When he tried to contact them by phone, his uncle called from a new number and claimed to be in Dehradun. When asked about Priyanka, he said she was ill and admitted to the hospital.
Biswajit had been searching for the family for a considerable time. On Friday evening, someone informed him that Uday Bhanu had been seen at a tea stall on the corner of Begumbagh. Biswajit, along with some relatives, went to the shop, apprehended his uncle, and brought him home. After intense questioning, Uday Bhanu confessed that his daughter's body was in the house.
The police reached the spot and recovered the body. Uday Bhanu Biswas was taken into custody and brought to the Sadar Bazaar police station. Initial investigations suggest that the father's loneliness and excessive attachment to his daughter are the primary reasons. The police are further investigating the cause of Priyanka's death.
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