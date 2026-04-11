Father lived with daughter’s body for 5 months, sprayed perfume to hide smell

Priyanka's cousin, Biswajit Kumar Biswas, stated that he last saw his uncle, Uday Bhanu, on December 5th. After that, neither his uncle nor Priyanka were seen. When he tried to contact them by phone, his uncle called from a new number and claimed to be in Dehradun. When asked about Priyanka, he said she was ill and admitted to the hospital.

Biswajit had been searching for the family for a considerable time. On Friday evening, someone informed him that Uday Bhanu had been seen at a tea stall on the corner of Begumbagh. Biswajit, along with some relatives, went to the shop, apprehended his uncle, and brought him home. After intense questioning, Uday Bhanu confessed that his daughter's body was in the house.