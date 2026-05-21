UP Heatwave: Schools in Three Districts Closed Until 31 May as Temperatures Soar

School Holidays Declared Until 31 May Due to Severe Heatwave (Photo Source: Bhasha WhatsApp News Group)
Lucknow: A relentless heatwave continues to grip Uttar Pradesh, severely disrupting daily life and sending temperatures to record-breaking highs. With afternoon streets wearing a deserted look due to the blistering heat, administrations have taken decisive action to protect young children. Schools in several districts, including Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi, and Agra, have announced closures.
In Kanpur, the district administration has ordered all government and private schools to remain shut until 31 May. Officials stated that the preventive measure was vital, as extreme heat and severe heatwaves pose a significant risk to children’s health.
Temperatures Hit 44°C
On Wednesday, Kanpur recorded a scorching maximum temperature of 44°C, while the minimum temperature hovered around a warm 31°C.
From the early hours of the morning, blazing sunshine and fierce heatwaves (loo) left residents reeling. By midday, major roads and markets were virtually empty as people chose to stay indoors, venturing out only for essential work. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that temperatures are likely to rise further in the coming days, prompting continued heatwave alerts.
Closures in Varanasi and Agra
The crisis is equally severe in other parts of the state:
Varanasi & Agra: All schools up to Class 12 will remain closed until 25 May due to the intense heat.
Administration Stance: Officials emphasised that student safety is their top priority, and no risks can be taken regarding the health of young youngsters.
Rising Concerns Over Children’s Health
The brutal summer conditions have taken the heaviest toll on school-going children, who have been struggling with blinding sunlight, hot winds, and suffocating humidity. Following growing demands from worried parents, authorities stepped in to order closures.
"The safety of our children is paramount. Given the severity of the current heatwave, keeping schools open is simply not an option," a senior district official noted.
IMD Issues Severe Weather Warning
The IMD has issued a stern warning predicting that severe heatwave conditions will persist across multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh over the next few days. According to weather experts, there is no immediate respite in sight, and temperatures could climb even higher.
Members of the public have been strongly advised to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid stepping out into the sun unless necessary.
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