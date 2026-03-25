Toll on Meerut-Delhi Expressway to become costlier, rates to increase from March 31

Toll rates have also been increased for mini buses. Previously, Rs 275 was charged, which will now be Rs 285. For a return journey within 24 hours, this charge has increased from Rs 415 to Rs 425. The toll has also gone up for heavy vehicles like buses and trucks. They will now have to pay Rs 595 instead of Rs 580. If the return journey is made within 24 hours, this charge has been increased from Rs 870 to Rs 890.