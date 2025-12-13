From Broken Toy to Prison Cell: The Story of Muskan’s Life in Jail with Her Newborn Daughter

Muskan’s life passes to the tune of her daughter’s lullaby | AI-generated image
Muskan's Jail Life After Delivery: Muskan, who has been lodged in Meerut district jail for about 10 months on charges of her husband's murder, has seen her life change completely. After giving birth to her daughter Radha in jail on November 24, Muskan was discharged from the hospital and shifted to a quarantine barrack. Earlier, she was in a common barrack with 30 other female inmates, but due to the newborn, she has been moved to a separate barrack where she lives alone with her daughter.
The barrack Muskan occupies is approximately 8x10 feet, with iron bars on one side and walls on the other three. Inside, there is a folding bed with a thin mattress and a blanket for warmth. A small wooden cupboard built into the wall stores the mother and daughter's clothes. A bowl, spoon, and a water bottle are always kept nearby.
A small skylight on one wall of the barrack serves as a place where Muskan often hangs her daughter's wet clothes to dry. To entertain the baby, she has a rattle and a broken toy elephant. With these simple means, she tries to keep her daughter amused and calm.
Muskan's daily routine revolves entirely around her daughter. She wakes up at 6 AM, and after receiving tea at 7 AM, she begins her daily chores. Breakfast is served at 9 AM. While other inmates engage in their assigned tasks at 10 AM, Muskan has been temporarily exempted from work. She spends time with her daughter in the barrack and the open courtyard in front, massaging her in the sun, bathing her, and dressing her.
Some other female inmates also come to Muskan while she is attending to her baby. They sometimes hold the baby or help her with dressing. Afterwards, Muskan feeds her daughter and puts her to sleep. This continues until 2 PM, which is lunchtime in the jail.
After lunch, Muskan is sent back to her barrack. During this time, the inmates are counted. Following this, she rests on the bed with her daughter. This is her most peaceful time within the jail walls.
The jail administration is providing Muskan with a high-protein diet. Her breakfast includes milk and fruits. According to doctors, she is breastfeeding her baby, hence she is being given extra nutrition. Lunch and dinner consist of vegetables, roti, dal, and porridge. Jaggery is also provided during the winter season.
The jail's female doctor has prescribed iron, multivitamin tablets, and syrup for Muskan. A health card has been created for the newborn Radha, and her vaccination has also commenced. The jail administration is regularly monitoring the health of both mother and daughter.
Whenever a trial date is set, Muskan is taken to the jail's virtual conferencing room. A female warden and security guards accompany her during this time. The jail administration states that all procedures are carried out according to the established manual.
According to Senior Jail Superintendent Dr. Viresh Raj Sharma, Muskan is a new mother and gave birth to her daughter just about 20 days ago. For this reason, she is currently not assigned any work. As per jail rules, she will not be allocated any service for the next six months, and even after that, she will only be assigned light and general duties.
Jail officials report that no one has visited Muskan so far, nor has anyone sent her any supplies. She sings lullabies to put her daughter to sleep, recites bhajans in the morning, and listens attentively to the Ramayana and Sundarkand recitations held in the jail. These sacred words now reach not only the mother's ears but also the child's.
