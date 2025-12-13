From Broken Toy to Prison Cell: The Story of Muskan’s Life in Jail with Her Newborn Daughter

Muskan's Jail Life After Delivery: Muskan, who has been lodged in Meerut district jail for about 10 months on charges of her husband's murder, has seen her life change completely. After giving birth to her daughter Radha in jail on November 24, Muskan was discharged from the hospital and shifted to a quarantine barrack. Earlier, she was in a common barrack with 30 other female inmates, but due to the newborn, she has been moved to a separate barrack where she lives alone with her daughter.