Thousands Stranded as 41 Flights Cancelled in Lucknow; Railways Steps In with Special Train to Mumbai

Image: Patrika
The cancellation of 41 flights simultaneously from Lucknow Airport caused immense inconvenience to passengers on Saturday. Indigo Airlines' flights to several major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, were suddenly cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at the airport. Considering the gravity of the situation, the railway administration has decided to run a special train to assist the passengers.
Northeast Railway announced on Sunday that a special train will be operated from Gorakhpur to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Mumbai. According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Railways, this train will travel from Gorakhpur to Mumbai via Lucknow, enabling passengers whose flights were cancelled to complete their journeys on time.
Special train number 05587 will depart from Gorakhpur on December 7th at 11:25 PM. The train will pass through Basti and Gonda, reaching Gomti Nagar at 4:35 AM, Badshahnagar at 5:10 AM, and Aishbagh at 5:55 AM. It will then proceed via Kanpur Central, Orai, Jhansi, Bina, Rani Kamlapati, Itarsi, Bhusawal, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, and Kalyan, arriving at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) at 9 AM the next day.
On the return journey, train number 05588 will depart from LTT at 11 AM on December 9th. This train will pass through the aforementioned stations, reaching Aishbagh at 1:45 PM, Badshahnagar at 2:12 PM, and Gomti Nagar at 2:55 PM. It is scheduled to arrive in Gorakhpur at 8:15 PM. For the convenience of passengers, the train will have 4 Sleeper coaches, 8 Third AC coaches, 2 Second AC coaches, and 1 First AC coach, enabling over 1400 passengers to travel.
The cancellation of flights on Saturday led to chaos at Lucknow's Amausi Airport. Approximately 1420 passengers cancelled their tickets due to the cancellation of Indigo flights alone. Two flights operating between Delhi and Lucknow were diverted to Patna and Kolkata. Additionally, several other airlines' flights experienced significant delays, causing inconvenience to around 12,000 passengers and their families. Long queues formed at the airport's arrival and departure terminals. Passengers were particularly crowded at the Indigo counters, constantly seeking updates on their flight status, but due to insufficient staff, they were not receiving satisfactory responses.
When a large number of passengers were stranded, the railway administration stepped in. Northeast Railway announced the operation of a special train, stating that passenger convenience is their priority. According to railway officials, passengers with cancelled flights will be given priority on the train. Special counters are also being set up for ticket arrangements to facilitate passengers in obtaining railway tickets easily. This move by the railways has been appreciated by the passengers. Many passengers have expressed that when air travel was not an option, they at least had a safe alternative.
Saturday was a stressful day for thousands of passengers in Lucknow, but the railway's initiative provided them with a chance to breathe a sigh of relief. It remains to be seen in the coming days whether the airlines will be able to improve their arrangements. Overall, amidst the chaos caused by the sudden cancellation of flights, the railway's special train served as a crucial support for passengers, setting an example of fulfilling transportation responsibilities during a crisis.
Big NewsView All
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
Trending