Thousands Stranded as 41 Flights Cancelled in Lucknow; Railways Steps In with Special Train to Mumbai

When a large number of passengers were stranded, the railway administration stepped in. Northeast Railway announced the operation of a special train, stating that passenger convenience is their priority. According to railway officials, passengers with cancelled flights will be given priority on the train. Special counters are also being set up for ticket arrangements to facilitate passengers in obtaining railway tickets easily. This move by the railways has been appreciated by the passengers. Many passengers have expressed that when air travel was not an option, they at least had a safe alternative.