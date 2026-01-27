UGC’s new rules trigger BJP dissent in Lucknow, 11 office-bearers resign

Discontent is growing within the BJP due to these new UGC rules. Apart from Lucknow, some leaders in other districts of Uttar Pradesh are also resigning. This incident is causing considerable discussion in political circles. People are commenting that BJP workers are rebelling against the rules of their own government, which is a significant setback for the party. This protest is not limited to the BJP; students, parents, and some officials are also opposing these rules. The new UGC rules are embroiled in controversy, and their impact is also being felt in the country's politics.