UGC’s new rules trigger BJP dissent in Lucknow, 11 office-bearers resign

Major dissent among BJP leaders over UGC rules Source: X
11 BJP Office-Bearers Resign in Protest Against New UGC Rules: The government has recently implemented new UGC rules for 2026 in higher education institutions to promote equality. These rules aim to prevent discrimination based on caste, gender, or background in colleges and universities. However, these rules are facing significant opposition across the country. People from the general category (Savarna) are particularly viewing them as detrimental to their children's future, stating that these rules are one-sided and carry a risk of misuse.
A major political stir has erupted over this issue in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Eleven office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have collectively resigned from the party. All these office-bearers have taken this step in protest against the new UGC rules. Those who resigned stated that they will no longer participate in any party activities. The resigning office-bearers have accused the party of deviating from the purpose for which it was formed. They believe that these new rules are unjust towards children from the general category.
Those who have resigned include:
Mandal Vice-President Alok Singh
Mandal Minister Mahavir Singh
Shakti Kendra Convenor Mohit Mishra
Shakti Kendra Convenor Ved Prakash Singh
Shakti Kendra Convenor Neeraj Pandey
Yuva Morcha Mandal President Anoop Singh
Yuva Morcha Mandal General Secretary Raj Vikram Singh
Former Mandal Minister Abhishek Awasthi
Booth President Vivek Singh
Former Sector Convenor Kamal Singh
Mandal General Secretary
Notably, Mandal General Secretary Alok Tiwari (Kumhrava Mandal) stated that the implementation of these rules is playing with the future of children from the Savarna community. He has resigned from all his positions and termed the party's decision as wrong.
Discontent is growing within the BJP due to these new UGC rules. Apart from Lucknow, some leaders in other districts of Uttar Pradesh are also resigning. This incident is causing considerable discussion in political circles. People are commenting that BJP workers are rebelling against the rules of their own government, which is a significant setback for the party. This protest is not limited to the BJP; students, parents, and some officials are also opposing these rules. The new UGC rules are embroiled in controversy, and their impact is also being felt in the country's politics.
Big NewsView All
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
Trending