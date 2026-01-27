27 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Lucknow

UGC’s new rules trigger BJP dissent in Lucknow, 11 office-bearers resign

Nationwide protests are escalating against the new education regulations implemented by the UGC. In Lucknow, 11 BJP officials resigned from the party, stating that these regulations are discriminatory.

2 min read

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 27, 2026

UGC नियमों पर BJP नेताओं का बड़ा विद्रोह

Major dissent among BJP leaders over UGC rules Source: X

11 BJP Office-Bearers Resign in Protest Against New UGC Rules: The government has recently implemented new UGC rules for 2026 in higher education institutions to promote equality. These rules aim to prevent discrimination based on caste, gender, or background in colleges and universities. However, these rules are facing significant opposition across the country. People from the general category (Savarna) are particularly viewing them as detrimental to their children's future, stating that these rules are one-sided and carry a risk of misuse.

Mass Resignation of 11 BJP Office-Bearers in Lucknow

A major political stir has erupted over this issue in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Eleven office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have collectively resigned from the party. All these office-bearers have taken this step in protest against the new UGC rules. Those who resigned stated that they will no longer participate in any party activities. The resigning office-bearers have accused the party of deviating from the purpose for which it was formed. They believe that these new rules are unjust towards children from the general category.

Prominent Names Among Those Who Resigned

Those who have resigned include:

Mandal Vice-President Alok Singh
Mandal Minister Mahavir Singh
Shakti Kendra Convenor Mohit Mishra
Shakti Kendra Convenor Ved Prakash Singh
Shakti Kendra Convenor Neeraj Pandey
Yuva Morcha Mandal President Anoop Singh
Yuva Morcha Mandal General Secretary Raj Vikram Singh
Former Mandal Minister Abhishek Awasthi
Booth President Vivek Singh
Former Sector Convenor Kamal Singh
Mandal General Secretary

Notably, Mandal General Secretary Alok Tiwari (Kumhrava Mandal) stated that the implementation of these rules is playing with the future of children from the Savarna community. He has resigned from all his positions and termed the party's decision as wrong.

Growing Pressure on the Party and Political Implications

Discontent is growing within the BJP due to these new UGC rules. Apart from Lucknow, some leaders in other districts of Uttar Pradesh are also resigning. This incident is causing considerable discussion in political circles. People are commenting that BJP workers are rebelling against the rules of their own government, which is a significant setback for the party. This protest is not limited to the BJP; students, parents, and some officials are also opposing these rules. The new UGC rules are embroiled in controversy, and their impact is also being felt in the country's politics.

Share the news:

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Updated on:

27 Jan 2026 09:13 am

Published on:

27 Jan 2026 09:09 am

News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / UGC’s new rules trigger BJP dissent in Lucknow, 11 office-bearers resign

Big News

View All

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

UP Police SI ASI Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Edit UP Police SI and ASI Application Forms, Know Step-by-Step Process

UP Police Bharti 2026
Education News

Who is Aparna Yadav? Husband Prateek Yadav accuses her of breaking up the family, divorce imminent

अपर्णा यादव और प्रतीक यादव का टूटने जा रहा रिश्ता
Lucknow

School Holiday: All schools in UP to remain closed on January 23? Know the update

School Holiday
Education News

'There is a bomb on the plane'… Flight from Delhi to West Bengal makes emergency landing in Lucknow, investigation underway

Lucknow

School Holiday: Schools in this UP district closed until January 17 due to severe cold wave

School Holiday
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

Health

National

Bollywood

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.