11 March 2026,

Wednesday

Lucknow

UP Begins e-lottery for 1793 Liquor Shops; Excise Dept Activates Online Portal

The e-lottery process for the allotment of 1793 liquor shops for the financial year 2026-27 has begun in Uttar Pradesh. Interested applicants can apply online on the Excise Department's website.

3 min read

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 11, 2026

ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ (फोटो सोर्स : भाषा WhatsApp News Group)

Online application process begins (Photo source: Bhasha WhatsApp News Group)

The process for the allotment of liquor shops for the financial year 2026-27 has started in Uttar Pradesh. The Excise Department has initiated the application process for country liquor, composite shops, model shops, and bhang shops under the e-lottery system from today. Interested applicants can now apply online for the allotment of a total of 1793 retail shops remaining after e-renewal.

This entire process is being conducted through the portal exciseelotteryup.upsdc.gov.in, developed by the state government. The Excise Department states that the objective of this new system is to make the allotment of shops completely transparent, fair, and technologically secure.

Allotment to be done through e-lottery System

Under the new system implemented by the Excise Department, the allotment of liquor shops in the state will now be done through an e-lottery system instead of the traditional method. In this system, all applicant applications will be registered on the online portal, and shops will be allotted through a computer-based lottery process at the scheduled time. The government believes that this digital process will reduce the possibility of any irregularities and make the entire process more transparent.

Application Process Begins for 1793 Shops

According to the Excise Department, after the completion of the e-renewal process, the allotment of 1793 retail shops in the state remained pending. New applicants are now being given opportunities for these shops through e-lottery. This includes country liquor, composite shops, model shops, and bhang shops. Interested traders or individuals can apply for the operation of these shops through the designated portal.

Entire Process Will Be Online

The Excise Department has clarified that the entire process, from application to lottery and allotment, will be completed online. This will eliminate the need for applicants to visit government offices and will simplify the process. Additionally, verification of all documents will also be done digitally.

Complete Information Available on Website

All necessary information for interested individuals applying has been made available on the departmental website and the official portal. This includes details about the application deadline, application fee, eligibility criteria, and other essential rules. The Excise Department has requested all applicants to carefully study the rules and conditions before applying.

Special Emphasis on Transparency

The state government has placed special emphasis on maintaining transparency throughout this entire process. A special IT system has been developed to make the e-lottery system technologically secure. This will ensure that the allotment of shops is done in a fair manner.

Corruption and Irregularities to be Halted

A major objective of implementing the digital lottery system is also to prevent potential corruption and irregularities in the allotment of liquor shops. In previous years, allegations of a lack of transparency in shop allotments have been made on several occasions. The new e-lottery system aims to put an end to such allegations.

Special Arrangements for Technical Security

The Excise Department has stated that advanced technical security measures have been implemented to secure the e-lottery process. The online portal has been designed in such a way that there is no possibility of any technical glitches or interference.

Lottery to be Held According to Scheduled Timetable

According to the Excise Department, after the completion of the application process, the e-lottery will be conducted according to the scheduled timetable. Applicants selected through the lottery will be granted the right to operate liquor shops. Complete information about this process and its results will also be made available on the online portal.

A Big Opportunity for Traders

The business of operating liquor shops in the state has long been considered attractive for traders. With the allotment of shops through e-lottery, new individuals will also get an opportunity to enter this business.

Government to Receive Revenue

The operation of liquor shops is an important source of revenue for the state government. Every year, the government receives thousands of crores of rupees in revenue through the Excise Department. With the implementation of the new e-lottery system, it is expected that revenue will also increase, and the system will be managed more systematically.

Appeal to Applicants to Exercise Caution

The Excise Department has also appealed to applicants to apply only through the official portal. They should avoid applying through any unauthorised agents or intermediaries. If any problem arises, applicants can obtain information through the departmental helpline or the official website.

A Step Towards a Digital System

Experts believe that the implementation of the e-lottery system is a significant step by the government towards digital governance. It will not only make the process simple and transparent but also save time and resources. Overall, this e-lottery process initiated for the allotment of liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh is considered an important initiative towards administrative reform and transparency.

11 Mar 2026 01:23 pm

