11 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026 Live

UP Budget 2026 Live

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Lucknow

UP Government's Big Announcement Ahead of 2026 Panchayat Elections: Massive Village Development!

UP Panchayat Chunav 2026: Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to take place between April and July 2026. Ahead of this, the Yogi government has made major announcements in the Budget 2026.

less than 1 minute read

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 11, 2026

Yogi Adityanath

UP Budget 2026 Big Announcement Before UP Panchayat Chunav 2026: Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held between April and July 2026. These elections are considered quite important in rural areas as they decide the power in the villages. In this context, the UP Budget 2026-27, presented today, includes major announcements for rural development and Panchayats.

Focus on Village Development

The Yogi government has made special provisions in this budget for the strong development of Panchayats. A total of ₹32 crore has been allocated for Panchayats. Additionally, ₹100 crore have been set aside separately for the construction and improvement of Panchayat buildings. These announcements will lead to better offices, meeting rooms, and facilities in the villages.

Seen as an Electoral Strategy

Experts believe that these major announcements have been made just before the Panchayat elections. The government's aim is to woo rural voters and demonstrate that the BJP is serious about the development of villages. Increased Panchayat buildings and funds will ease local-level work, which could directly benefit the elections. This budget is considered a move to strengthen the government's power in rural UP.

Share the news:

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Updated on:

11 Feb 2026 12:46 pm

Published on:

11 Feb 2026 12:45 pm

News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / UP Government's Big Announcement Ahead of 2026 Panchayat Elections: Massive Village Development!

Big News

View All

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

Mild earthquake tremors felt in Lucknow in the early morning

Lucknow

Free Education in Private Schools: Application Process Begins for UP School Admissions 2026, Know the Age Limit

UP School Admissions 2026
Education News

UGC’s new rules trigger BJP dissent in Lucknow, 11 office-bearers resign

UGC नियमों पर BJP नेताओं का बड़ा विद्रोह
Lucknow

UP Police SI ASI Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Edit UP Police SI and ASI Application Forms, Know Step-by-Step Process

UP Police Bharti 2026
Education News

Who is Aparna Yadav? Husband Prateek Yadav accuses her of breaking up the family, divorce imminent

अपर्णा यादव और प्रतीक यादव का टूटने जा रहा रिश्ता
Lucknow
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.