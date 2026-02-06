Mild earthquake tremors felt in Lucknow in the early morning

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was felt in Lucknow on Thursday morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was located in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, at a depth of around 10 kilometres.
This was a mild earthquake, causing tremors to be felt in Lucknow and surrounding areas, prompting people to come out of their homes. However, there have been no reports of major damage or casualties. This magnitude typically causes mild tremors that mostly induce fear but do not cause significant damage.
