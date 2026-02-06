6 February 2026,

Friday

Lucknow

Mild earthquake tremors felt in Lucknow in the early morning

Earthquake: Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Lucknow this morning, causing people to panic and rush out of their homes.

less than 1 minute read

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 06, 2026

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was felt in Lucknow on Thursday morning. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was located in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district, at a depth of around 10 kilometres.

This was a mild earthquake, causing tremors to be felt in Lucknow and surrounding areas, prompting people to come out of their homes. However, there have been no reports of major damage or casualties. This magnitude typically causes mild tremors that mostly induce fear but do not cause significant damage.

News is being updated…

Published on:

06 Feb 2026 09:33 am

News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / Mild earthquake tremors felt in Lucknow in the early morning

