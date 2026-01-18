18 January 2026,

Sunday

Education News

School Holiday: All schools in UP to remain closed on January 23? Know the update

A holiday has already been announced in Prayagraj until the 20th. This decision has been taken in view of the holy bath of Mauni Amavasya. There is a crowd in the district regarding the holy bath during Mauni Amavasya.

less than 1 minute read

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 18, 2026

School Holiday

School Holiday (Image-Patrika)

Schools in most districts of Uttar Pradesh remain closed due to cold. The school holidays have been extended multiple times due to the increasing cold. Schools in most districts are closed until January 18. Schools are expected to reopen on January 19, Monday. However, students will get more holidays this month. As per government orders, schools across the state will be closed on January 26. Additionally, holidays may be announced in many districts on January 23. No official order has been issued regarding holidays yet. However, optional holidays may be given in schools and offices.

What is on January 23?

The festival of Vasant Panchami is to be celebrated across the country on January 23. Schools across the state may remain closed on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. Along with this, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is also celebrated on the same day. Therefore, it is being speculated that a holiday may be announced on this day. Holidays can also be declared district-wise as per requirement.

Schools in Prayagraj closed till January 20

A holiday has already been announced in Prayagraj until January 20. This decision has been taken in view of the holy bath of Mauni Amavasya. There is a crowd in the district during the holy bath on Mauni Amavasya. All schools from Class 1 to 12 will remain closed until January 20. This decision has been taken for security and to manage crowds.

Published on:

18 Jan 2026 05:12 pm

News / Education News / School Holiday: All schools in UP to remain closed on January 23? Know the update

Education News

IOCL Recruitment 2026: Over 400 Vacancies Announced, Know Which Posts to Apply For

IOCL Recruitment 2026
Education News

NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment: Over 150 Vacancies Announced, Graduates Can Apply

Nabard Development Assistant Recruitmen
Education News

IBPS Exam Calendar 2026-27 Released: PO and Clerk Recruitment Exams Dates Announced

IBPS Exam Calendar 2026-27
Education News

RSSB Recruitment 2026: Excellent Opportunity for Rajasthan BSc Agriculture Degree Holders to Secure Government Jobs, Recruitment for Over 1000 Posts

RSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment
Education News

MP Board Admit Card 2026: MP Board Releases 10th, 12th Exam Admit Cards; Download Directly Via This Link

MP Board Admit Card 2026 Released
Education News
