School Holiday: All schools in UP to remain closed on January 23? Know the update

Schools in most districts of Uttar Pradesh remain closed due to cold. The school holidays have been extended multiple times due to the increasing cold. Schools in most districts are closed until January 18. Schools are expected to reopen on January 19, Monday. However, students will get more holidays this month. As per government orders, schools across the state will be closed on January 26. Additionally, holidays may be announced in many districts on January 23. No official order has been issued regarding holidays yet. However, optional holidays may be given in schools and offices.
The festival of Vasant Panchami is to be celebrated across the country on January 23. Schools across the state may remain closed on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. Along with this, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is also celebrated on the same day. Therefore, it is being speculated that a holiday may be announced on this day. Holidays can also be declared district-wise as per requirement.
A holiday has already been announced in Prayagraj until January 20. This decision has been taken in view of the holy bath of Mauni Amavasya. There is a crowd in the district during the holy bath on Mauni Amavasya. All schools from Class 1 to 12 will remain closed until January 20. This decision has been taken for security and to manage crowds.
