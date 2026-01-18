School Holiday: All schools in UP to remain closed on January 23? Know the update

Schools in most districts of Uttar Pradesh remain closed due to cold. The school holidays have been extended multiple times due to the increasing cold. Schools in most districts are closed until January 18. Schools are expected to reopen on January 19, Monday. However, students will get more holidays this month. As per government orders, schools across the state will be closed on January 26. Additionally, holidays may be announced in many districts on January 23. No official order has been issued regarding holidays yet. However, optional holidays may be given in schools and offices.