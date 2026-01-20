20 January 2026,

Tuesday

Education News

UP Police SI ASI Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Edit UP Police SI and ASI Application Forms, Know Step-by-Step Process

The UPPRPB has opened the application correction window for UP Police SI and ASI Recruitment 2026.

2 min read

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 20, 2026

UP Police Bharti 2026

UP Police SI Recruitment 2026 (Image: Patrika)

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has provided significant relief to candidates applying for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector. The board has opened the application correction window. Candidates who made any mistakes while filling out the form can now correct their errors by visiting the official website. Candidates should note that this correction facility will only be available until 6 AM on January 22, 2026.

Only One Chance to Correct

As per the UPPRPB notification, candidates will be given only one opportunity to make corrections in the application form. Once the modification is submitted, no further changes can be made. Therefore, candidates are advised to carefully review their information and then complete the correction process. It is to be noted that the application forms for this recruitment were accepted from December 20, 2025, to January 19, 2026.

Easy Steps to Make Corrections

Candidates can make corrections to their forms by following these easy steps:

  • First, visit the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in.
  • Click on the correction link provided on the homepage.
  • After that, go to apply.upprpb.in and log in to your account using your registration credentials, Aadhaar ID, or DigiLocker.
  • Once logged in, go to the 'Application History' section, then to the 'Modify Details' tab, and make the necessary corrections to the form.
  • Candidates should note that they will not be able to modify details taken from OTR (One Time Registration) and the previously uploaded photograph in their application form. However, other essential information can be changed.

Help Available via Helpline Number

If candidates face any technical issues while making online corrections, they can contact the helpline number issued by the board at 1800 9110005. This service will be available from 10 AM to 7 PM.

Recruitment for This Many Posts

Through this recruitment, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will fill a total of 537 posts. Out of the total posts, 112 posts are reserved for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), 311 for Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), and 114 for Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Account). For other essential details related to the recruitment, candidates can visit the official website.

Published on:

20 Jan 2026 02:53 pm

Education News

