UP Police SI ASI Recruitment 2026: Last Chance to Edit UP Police SI and ASI Application Forms, Know Step-by-Step Process

UP Police SI Recruitment 2026 (Image: Patrika)
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has provided significant relief to candidates applying for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector. The board has opened the application correction window. Candidates who made any mistakes while filling out the form can now correct their errors by visiting the official website. Candidates should note that this correction facility will only be available until 6 AM on January 22, 2026.
As per the UPPRPB notification, candidates will be given only one opportunity to make corrections in the application form. Once the modification is submitted, no further changes can be made. Therefore, candidates are advised to carefully review their information and then complete the correction process. It is to be noted that the application forms for this recruitment were accepted from December 20, 2025, to January 19, 2026.
Candidates can make corrections to their forms by following these easy steps:
If candidates face any technical issues while making online corrections, they can contact the helpline number issued by the board at 1800 9110005. This service will be available from 10 AM to 7 PM.
Through this recruitment, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will fill a total of 537 posts. Out of the total posts, 112 posts are reserved for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), 311 for Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk), and 114 for Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Account). For other essential details related to the recruitment, candidates can visit the official website.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending