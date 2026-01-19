Who is Aparna Yadav? Husband Prateek Yadav accuses her of breaking up the family, divorce imminent

The relationship between Aparna Yadav and Prateek Yadav is set to end. Source: X
Who is Aparna Yadav: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and daughter-in-law of the Mulayam family, Aparna Yadav is reportedly heading for a divorce. Her husband, Prateek Yadav, announced this on Instagram. Sharing a photo of Aparna, he wrote, "I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She has ruined the relationships in my family. She just wants to become famous and influential. Right now, my mental health is very bad, and she doesn't care. Because she only cares about herself. I have never seen such a bad woman, and I was unlucky to be married to her."
Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav and a BJP leader, is a prominent political figure in Uttar Pradesh. Born Aparna Bisht, she is the daughter of senior journalist Arvind Singh Bisht. She received her education from Loreto Convent School in Lucknow and holds a Master's degree in International Relations and Politics from the University of Manchester, UK. Trained in classical and semi-classical singing, Aparna is also a social worker, actively involved in women's empowerment through NGOs.
She married Prateek Yadav on December 4, 2011. Prateek is the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and the step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav. The wedding was a grand affair in Saifai, considered one of the high-profile weddings in Uttar Pradesh. The two met during high school, and it began as a love story. They have one daughter together.
In her political career, Aparna contested from the Lucknow Cantt seat on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket in 2017 but lost to Rita Bahuguna Joshi of the BJP. On January 19, 2022, she joined the BJP. While with the SP, she was often seen praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath. Currently, she is the Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission and is active in social work.
