Who is Aparna Yadav? Husband Prateek Yadav accuses her of breaking up the family, divorce imminent

Who is Aparna Yadav: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and daughter-in-law of the Mulayam family, Aparna Yadav is reportedly heading for a divorce. Her husband, Prateek Yadav, announced this on Instagram. Sharing a photo of Aparna, he wrote, "I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She has ruined the relationships in my family. She just wants to become famous and influential. Right now, my mental health is very bad, and she doesn't care. Because she only cares about herself. I have never seen such a bad woman, and I was unlucky to be married to her."