Uttar Pradesh to get 100-bed cancer hospitals in every district: Yogi government’s major decision

Big Decision Of Yogi Government: The state government is set to take a significant step to protect patients from the clutches of cancer and its expensive treatment in Uttar Pradesh. The government plans to establish tertiary cancer care centres in all 18 divisions, with the Kalyan Singh Cancer Institute in Lucknow serving as the nodal agency.
Furthermore, in the next phase, secondary cancer care hospitals with 100 beds each will be constructed in all districts. Additionally, district hospitals will feature four-bed day-care centres. The government has formed a state-level expert committee comprising specialists from SGPGI, KGMU, and RML Institute. These hospitals will be built on a viability gap analysis and PPP model. A research team has been constituted by the government to identify the types of cancer prevalent in different regions of the state.
The state committee formed to establish cancer hospitals in every district includes Dr. MLB Bhatt, Director of Kalyan Singh Cancer Institute; Dr. Saksham, Medical Oncologist from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences; Dr. Shaleen Kumar, Radiation Oncologist from SGPGI; Professor Dr. Vijay Kumar, Surgical Oncologist from KGMU; Dr. RS Yadav, GM of National Health Mission; Dr. Neetu Shukla, DGM; and Dr. Alka Sharma, State Nodal Officer.
On Thursday, the day after the budget, Additional Chief Secretary Medical Education, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Ghosh, held a meeting with experts to finalise the project outline. The government's primary endeavour will be to upgrade the oncology units of government medical colleges to establish cancer tertiary care centres. This approach will reduce costs and enable various investigations and diagnoses within the same campus. In divisions lacking government medical colleges, new cancer super-speciality centres will be constructed.
Facilities for patients will include linear accelerators for radiotherapy with minimal radiation, PET scans, CyberKnife, immunotherapy, molecular medicine, and genetic coding. In the second phase, there is a plan to open secondary medical centres in all districts. These centres will offer radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and general surgeries. The third category will be cancer day-care centres, each with four beds.
According to Dr. MSB Bhatt, oral cancer is more prevalent in areas like Mainpuri and Kanpur. Gallbladder cancer is rapidly spreading in the Gangetic plains. UP's Deputy CM and Health Minister, Brajesh Pathak, stated that a cancer super-speciality centre will be established in each division. However, due to the presence of multiple institutions in Lucknow and Kanpur, the government will extend these services to other districts.
