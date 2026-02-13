Uttar Pradesh to get 100-bed cancer hospitals in every district: Yogi government’s major decision

Furthermore, in the next phase, secondary cancer care hospitals with 100 beds each will be constructed in all districts. Additionally, district hospitals will feature four-bed day-care centres. The government has formed a state-level expert committee comprising specialists from SGPGI, KGMU, and RML Institute. These hospitals will be built on a viability gap analysis and PPP model. A research team has been constituted by the government to identify the types of cancer prevalent in different regions of the state.