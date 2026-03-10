Aadhaar Update Camps to be Held in UP Schools and Colleges

Major campaign in UP for Aadhaar biometric updates; special camps to be set up in schools and colleges. (Photo source: Bhasha WhatsApp News Group)
UIDAI Campaign: A major campaign is being launched in Uttar Pradesh for the biometric update of students' Aadhaar cards. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has planned to set up special camps in schools and colleges across the state for Aadhaar biometric updates. Under this campaign, camps will be organised in thousands of educational institutions in the state, ensuring that students do not face any difficulties in getting their Aadhaar card biometrics updated.
This decision by UIDAI is expected to bring significant relief to lakhs of students and their parents. According to officials, approximately three crore seventy-five lakh students in the state still need to get their Aadhaar biometrics updated, and this comprehensive campaign is being initiated to complete this task soon.
Under the new system, Aadhaar update camps will now be organised in educational institutions that have at least 500 students. Previously, this threshold was 1000 students, but it has now been reduced to 500 to enable more schools and colleges to participate in this campaign.
Officials state that the reduction in the threshold will make this facility easily accessible to students studying in small and medium-sized schools. This will expedite the Aadhaar update for a large number of students.
To ensure the success of this campaign, approximately one and a half lakh educational institutions have been identified across the state. These include government schools as well as private schools and colleges. UIDAI will organise special camps in these institutions in a phased manner. The entire process of biometric update for Aadhaar cards will be completed on-site at these camps.
After obtaining an Aadhaar card, it is mandatory for children to update their biometric data twice. The first update is required at the age of five years, and the second at the age of 15 years. Experts suggest that as children grow, their fingerprints and other biometric details may change. Therefore, updating them at the prescribed ages is crucial to ensure that the Aadhaar data remains accurate and useful.
UIDAI has clarified that this biometric update will be completely free for students. No fee will be charged from students attending the camps. This arrangement will also provide relief to parents, as they will not have to visit separate centres for Aadhaar updates. Having this facility available on school or college premises will save both time and effort.
According to officials, approximately three crore seventy-five lakh students in Uttar Pradesh still need their Aadhaar biometrics updated. This is a significant number, which is why this campaign is being launched on a large scale. If this campaign is successful, a large number of children's Aadhaar updates can be completed quickly. This will also make it easier for them to avail benefits from government schemes and services in the future.
In today's times, the Aadhaar card has become an important document for many government schemes and services. Aadhaar is required to avail benefits such as scholarships, school admissions, government assistance, and many other schemes. If the biometric update of Aadhaar is not done on time, it can sometimes lead to problems with Aadhaar-linked services. Keeping this in mind, UIDAI has decided to launch this special campaign.
The role of school administration will also be significant in making this campaign successful. Educational institutions will need to inform students and parents about this campaign so that more and more students can attend the camps and get their Aadhaar updated. Additionally, schools will have to provide the necessary space and other arrangements for organising the camps, which will ensure the smooth operation of the camps.
UIDAI and the Education Department have appealed to parents for their cooperation. They have been asked to ensure that their children participate in the Aadhaar update camps when they are held at their schools and get their biometrics updated. Officials believe that with the cooperation of parents and schools, a large number of students' Aadhaar updates can be completed quickly through this campaign.
This campaign is an important step towards strengthening the digital identity system. Aadhaar is India's largest identity system, and it has made many services transparent and accessible. Launching such a campaign for Aadhaar biometric updates for students in a large state like Uttar Pradesh is considered a major initiative. This will not only benefit students but also ensure the accuracy of Aadhaar data.
