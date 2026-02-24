24 February 2026,

Tuesday

Lucknow

Lucknow Civil Court Receives Bomb Threat, Security Agencies on High Alert

A bomb threat to the Lucknow Civil Court caused panic. Police, the bomb disposal squad, and the dog squad reached the spot and began an intensive search operation throughout the court premises.

2 min read

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 24, 2026

सिविल कोर्ट को बम धमकी से हड़कंप  (फोटो सोर्स : WhatsApp News Group)

Civil Court Rocked by Bomb Threat (Photo Source: WhatsApp News Group)

A bomb threat at the Civil Court premises in Lucknow triggered panic on the premises on Tuesday. Acting swiftly on the alert, local police, along with the bomb disposal squad and a canine unit, rushed to the scene. Security agencies immediately sealed off the court complex and launched a thorough search operation.

Threat Causes Commotion

According to information, the Civil Court located in the Wazirganj police station area received a suspicious bomb threat. As soon as the administration was informed of the threat, the police tightened security arrangements without delay. For a brief period, an atmosphere of panic prevailed among lawyers, staff, and the general public present in the court premises.

Police officials evacuated several areas as a precautionary measure and restricted movement. An additional police force was deployed at the main entrances of the court complex, while a search operation was conducted inside.

Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad Active

Given the seriousness of the incident, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the dog squad were immediately called to the scene. The teams meticulously searched every corner of the court premises – the parking area, courtrooms, record rooms, corridors, and surrounding areas. Modern equipment was used to look for any suspicious items. Security personnel conducted the search operation for several hours to eliminate any potential threat.

Operation Under Surveillance of Police Officers

Senior police officers were continuously present at the spot, overseeing the entire operation. Police stated that all safety standards were being followed with utmost seriousness regarding the threat information. According to officials, the court premises are considered sensitive locations, and therefore, any information cannot be taken lightly. Currently, investigation agencies are working to determine the medium through which the threat was made and who is behind it.

Judicial Work Affected

Court proceedings were also affected for some time due to the security checks. Many lawyers and litigants were seen waiting outside the court complex. However, the police gradually began allowing entry once the situation normalised.

Security Arrangements Further Tightened

In view of the recent threats received by courts and public institutions, the administration is exercising extra caution. Police have directed an increase in CCTV surveillance within the court premises and stricter checks at entry points.

Investigation Underway

The search operation is currently ongoing, and no suspicious items have been confirmed. The police, with the help of the cyber team and intelligence agencies, are working to identify the individual or group responsible for the threat. Police officials have appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police. Amidst continuous threats in the capital, security agencies are on high alert to ensure law and order and the safety of the general public.

Published on:

24 Feb 2026 03:56 pm

News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / Lucknow Civil Court Receives Bomb Threat, Security Agencies on High Alert

