‘I’ve been insulted enough, there’s no way left,’ woman’s pain spills out in suicide note

I have taken this step out of extreme distress. I was already under stress. But when I was accused of theft, my condition worsened. My medication was also interrupted. I am being falsely accused of theft. There is no one to listen to me. Not even the administration (Kanpur Dehat Rajpur). What can I do to prove myself and my husband innocent? We are both under immense pressure from the administration and relatives. They are saying that we are the thieves. I have taken this step after much thought because I have been deeply humiliated. No one is willing to listen to me. I do not have the means to repay them. I want justice. Those who cannot provide me justice, please stay away from this matter. I have no other option. The ones accusing me are Angrez (Prashant), Pankaj, Manisha, Himani, Lakshmi, and Poonam.