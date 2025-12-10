‘I’ve been insulted enough, there’s no way left,’ woman’s pain spills out in suicide note

Image: Patrika
Himanshu Tiwari, a farmer residing in Balram Nagar of Bilhaur Kotwali area, originally hails from Kakwan police station area.
According to his family, on November 23, Himanshu and his wife Deepika had gone to the village Kharka in Kanpur Dehat for a cousin's wedding. There, she kept her gold jewellery and ₹20,000 in a relative's locker. The next morning when the locker was opened, jewellery belonging to Deepika, Lakshmi, and Himani was found missing, while the ornaments of other women were safe.
Himanshu stated that when his wife Deepika flatly refused to see the alleged baba, the people present there tried to pressure her. It is alleged that during this time, Himanshu was forcibly confined to a room in the house. Seeing the situation worsen, Deepika immediately called 112 and informed the police. The police did arrive at the scene but left without taking any concrete action.
Subsequently, the accused snatched Deepika's belongings and held her captive in a nearby guesthouse for about two hours. She was later released, but when Deepika asked for her bag back, Prashant and his wife refused to return it. Forced to do so, Deepika returned home without her belongings.
Himanshu reported that on November 30, Prashant and Nimit arrived at their home with the police. Following this, the police forcibly took Deepika to the police station. It is alleged that she was not heard at the Rajpur police station. Instead of registering her complaint, the police began pressuring her to confess to theft. Himanshu claims that the police mentally harassed both husband and wife.
According to Himanshu, the police and some family members continuously called Deepika a thief. The accused openly threatened that the police would not be able to do anything to them, but the couple would definitely be sent to jail. Broken by this mental pressure, Deepika first wrote a suicide note and then consumed a poisonous substance on Monday evening.
I have taken this step out of extreme distress. I was already under stress. But when I was accused of theft, my condition worsened. My medication was also interrupted. I am being falsely accused of theft. There is no one to listen to me. Not even the administration (Kanpur Dehat Rajpur). What can I do to prove myself and my husband innocent? We are both under immense pressure from the administration and relatives. They are saying that we are the thieves. I have taken this step after much thought because I have been deeply humiliated. No one is willing to listen to me. I do not have the means to repay them. I want justice. Those who cannot provide me justice, please stay away from this matter. I have no other option. The ones accusing me are Angrez (Prashant), Pankaj, Manisha, Himani, Lakshmi, and Poonam.
According to doctors, Deepika's condition remains critical. Meanwhile, regarding the entire incident, the police have stated that an investigation is underway and all allegations will be probed impartially.
