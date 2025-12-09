Rs1500 Crore Scam: Sonu Sood and Wrestler Great Khali Issued Notices, Azharuddin’s Name Also Surfaces; Accused in Police Custody for 7 Days

Photo source: Kanpur Police
The SIT has also summoned film actor Sonu Sood and wrestler Khali in a Rs 1500 crore scam. Both are accused of promoting a Blue Chip company. Along with this, the name of former Indian cricket team captain Azharuddin has also started being discussed, a video of whom has come into the possession of the police. This video was sent from Dubai by the victims of the fraud. Meanwhile, the court has sent the main accused of the scam, Ravindra Nath Soni, to a 6-day police remand. The police will interrogate Ravindra Nath Soni on Tuesday.
A case of Rs 1500 crore fraud through Blue Chip companies has come to light in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Actor Sonu Sood and the Great Khali are accused of promoting the company. The police have sent notices to both, seeking answers to their questions. They have been asked if they promoted or advertised for the Blue Chip company. If so, did they have a contract with the company?
A video from victims of the Blue Chip company has arrived from Dubai. In it, it is stated that former cricketer Azharuddin also promoted the company. The police say that Azharuddin may also be sent a notice after the investigation. Several videos of the main fraudster, Ravindra Nath Soni, are surfacing. In one video, he is seen making bundles of currency notes and putting them in a suitcase. Rajasthan Patrika does not confirm the viral video.
Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal has formed an SIT to investigate the case of major fraud. A seven-member team has been formed under the leadership of ADCP Anjali Vishwakarma, which is investigating the entire matter. During the investigation, information about eight crypto accounts of Ravindra Nath Soni has been obtained, in which the amounts defrauded from Non-Resident Indians and people from other countries have been invested. In this regard, the SIT has found accounts at 22 locations, including Delhi and Dehradun.
Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal stated that the SIT is also in contact with the Dubai Police. Journalists from there are also being assisted. The information being received from Dubai is proving very effective, and the SIT is receiving a lot of help. So far, 17 people have come forward against Ravindra Nath Soni, including three victims residing in Dubai who have filed cases.
Big NewsView All
Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh
Trending