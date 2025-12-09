Rs1500 Crore Scam: Sonu Sood and Wrestler Great Khali Issued Notices, Azharuddin’s Name Also Surfaces; Accused in Police Custody for 7 Days

The SIT has also summoned film actor Sonu Sood and wrestler Khali in a Rs 1500 crore scam. Both are accused of promoting a Blue Chip company. Along with this, the name of former Indian cricket team captain Azharuddin has also started being discussed, a video of whom has come into the possession of the police. This video was sent from Dubai by the victims of the fraud. Meanwhile, the court has sent the main accused of the scam, Ravindra Nath Soni, to a 6-day police remand. The police will interrogate Ravindra Nath Soni on Tuesday.