UP: Car carrying schoolchildren overturns, nine children injured, three referred to Kanpur, driver arrested

A car carrying schoolchildren in Kanpur Dehat became uncontrollable and went into a ditch, causing panic among the children. Passers-by carried out relief and rescue operations. The injured were pulled out of the car. Upon receiving the information, the police also reached the spot. The injured were admitted to the local health centre, from where three, in serious condition, were referred to Kanpur Hallet. The police have taken the car driver into custody. The incident occurred in the Shivli police station area.