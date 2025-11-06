Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Kanpur

UP: Car carrying schoolchildren overturns, nine children injured, three referred to Kanpur, driver arrested

A car carrying children lost control and fell into a pit, causing chaos at the scene. Passers-by rescued the children trapped in the car. Nine children were injured, three of whom are in serious condition.

Kanpur

image

Nov 06, 2025

Nov 06, 2025

स्कूली बच्चों से भरी कार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त (फोटो सोर्स- 'X' कानपुर देहात पुलिस)

Kanpur Dehat (Image: X@Kanpur Police)

A car carrying schoolchildren in Kanpur Dehat became uncontrollable and went into a ditch, causing panic among the children. Passers-by carried out relief and rescue operations. The injured were pulled out of the car. Upon receiving the information, the police also reached the spot. The injured were admitted to the local health centre, from where three, in serious condition, were referred to Kanpur Hallet. The police have taken the car driver into custody. The incident occurred in the Shivli police station area.

Children were being brought in an Eco car

A private school vehicle in the Shivli police station area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was returning with children. Near Jarela Purwa, the car lost control and overturned into a ditch, causing chaos at the scene. A crowd gathered, and people pulled out those trapped in the car. The police also arrived at the scene, and the injured children were admitted to the hospital.

9 children among the injured

The injured include Ritesh Pal (7), Manas Pal (13), Harshit Pal (13), Nishu Pal (11), Roshni (13), Tanya Pal (11), Utkarsh Pal (9), Aman Pal (12), and Pankaj Pal (12). They were admitted to the local health centre. Utkarsh, Aman, and Nishu have been referred to Kanpur Hallet.

What does the Shivli Station Officer say?

Shivli police inspected the accident site. The car driver, Vijay Bahadur, son of Rajkumar, a resident of Baletha, Rura police station, was arrested from the spot. The police have taken possession of the damaged car. The Station Officer stated that legal action is being taken.

Published on:

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Kanpur / UP: Car carrying schoolchildren overturns, nine children injured, three referred to Kanpur, driver arrested

