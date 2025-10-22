UP Rain: Weather Systems Forming in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, Rain Expected on October 28, 29, and 30

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will change from October 28. The impact of activities in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal will be visible. On October 28, Tuesday, there is an estimated 50 per cent chance of rain during the day and 60 per cent at night. While on October 29, there is a 50 per cent chance of rain during the day and a 30 per cent chance at night. The same situation will persist on October 30. Light rain may occur on October 31, November 1, and November 2. The temperature will decrease. The temperature may remain between 19 degrees and 30 degrees.