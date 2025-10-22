UP Rain: Weather Systems Forming in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, Rain Expected on October 28, 29, and 30

Image Source: Video Grab Patrika Video
Weather system of Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain at the end of October. Some weather systems are forming in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. As they move forward, it may rain in Uttar Pradesh and other areas.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in the Kanpur division on November 28, 29, and 30. After this, the weather will change and the temperature will also decrease. Today, the maximum temperature in Kanpur is 33 degrees, with partly cloudy skies. There is no possibility of rain. In view of the increasing pollution, weather expert scientist Dr. SN Sunil Pandey said that pollution will end with rain or the movement of north-westerly winds. On October 28, 29, and 30, there is a possibility of rain in the districts of Kanpur division, including Etawah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, and Auraiya.
According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature is estimated to be 33 degrees and the minimum 24 degrees. The sky is partly cloudy. Winds coming from the north and north-west are affecting the weather. The sky will remain mostly clear at night. There is no possibility of rain. The temperature on Wednesday is also estimated to be between 23 and 33 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy. There is no possibility of rain.
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will change from October 28. The impact of activities in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal will be visible. On October 28, Tuesday, there is an estimated 50 per cent chance of rain during the day and 60 per cent at night. While on October 29, there is a 50 per cent chance of rain during the day and a 30 per cent chance at night. The same situation will persist on October 30. Light rain may occur on October 31, November 1, and November 2. The temperature will decrease. The temperature may remain between 19 degrees and 30 degrees.
