Those final 30 seconds before death: He called his daughter for help… the screams of burning passengers she heard left her numb

The mortal remains of Jaiprakash Verma (75), a resident of Naveennagar in Kakadeo, who lost his life in a fire on a Shatabdi bus on the Yamuna Expressway on December 16, reached his home on Sunday evening, causing an uproar in the family.
His daughter recounted that her father called for the last time at 4:25 AM after the accident. He called to inform that the bus had met with an accident and he was trapped inside badly. He pleaded for help, but the call was disconnected. This caused panic in the family.
As soon as I received the information, I reached Mathura. I checked the list of the injured at the district hospital and also contacted the District Magistrate, but my father's name was not found anywhere. Later, the police informed the family that several passengers had been burnt alive due to the fire after the collision, and their remains had been recovered.
The report stated that these remains were sent for DNA testing. After confirmation, the mortal remains were brought home on Sunday evening, and everyone bid a tearful farewell. The final rites were performed at Bhairav Ghat. The family has four daughters and one son. He also worked for a paint company.
