Kanpur

Those final 30 seconds before death: He called his daughter for help… the screams of burning passengers she heard left her numb

On December 16, a horrific accident on the Yamuna Expressway claimed the lives of 19 people. The identities of two more deceased have been confirmed through DNA sampling, but two individuals, including a woman who went missing after the accident, are yet to be identified. The families of both deceased are distressed.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Kanpur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

The mortal remains of Jaiprakash Verma (75), a resident of Naveennagar in Kakadeo, who lost his life in a fire on a Shatabdi bus on the Yamuna Expressway on December 16, reached his home on Sunday evening, causing an uproar in the family.

That horrific morning of the accident…

His daughter recounted that her father called for the last time at 4:25 AM after the accident. He called to inform that the bus had met with an accident and he was trapped inside badly. He pleaded for help, but the call was disconnected. This caused panic in the family.

The final moments of the accident

As soon as I received the information, I reached Mathura. I checked the list of the injured at the district hospital and also contacted the District Magistrate, but my father's name was not found anywhere. Later, the police informed the family that several passengers had been burnt alive due to the fire after the collision, and their remains had been recovered.

Identification through DNA now

The report stated that these remains were sent for DNA testing. After confirmation, the mortal remains were brought home on Sunday evening, and everyone bid a tearful farewell. The final rites were performed at Bhairav Ghat. The family has four daughters and one son. He also worked for a paint company.

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 11:35 am

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Kanpur / Those final 30 seconds before death: He called his daughter for help… the screams of burning passengers she heard left her numb

