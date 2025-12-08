Amausi Airport: Flight Delay Turns Fatal, Passenger Dies at Airport, Family Devastated, Serious Questions Raised Over System

It is reported that Anup Pandey's flight was cancelled multiple times, causing him continuous mental stress. According to his brother Anil, Anup was very anxious due to the constantly changing flight schedules and the airlines' failure to provide satisfactory information. During this time, his health suddenly deteriorated, and he started feeling unwell at the airport itself. The airport authorities immediately took him to Lokbandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to doctors, a preliminary investigation suggests a heart attack, although the final confirmation will only be made after the post-mortem report. Anup's body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem on Sunday. When the body reached Kanpur, chaos erupted in the family. His wife Pooja and children are inconsolable.