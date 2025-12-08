Amausi Airport: Flight Delay Turns Fatal, Passenger Dies at Airport, Family Devastated, Serious Questions Raised Over System

Image: Police Media Cell
Amausi Airport Lucknow: The incident of a passenger suddenly falling ill and later dying while waiting for a flight at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Amausi Airport) in Lucknow has raised serious questions about the disarray in aviation services. This tragic incident came to light at a time when passengers were already under immense mental stress due to continuous flight cancellations and delays.
Anup Pandey, a 46-year-old resident of Kalyanpur, Kanpur, who worked as a Finance Executive in a private company, was waiting for his connecting flight at Amausi Airport late on Friday night. He was scheduled to travel to Bengaluru via Delhi, where he lived with his wife Pooja and their two children. Anup had come to Kanpur a few days ago to attend the 13th-day ceremony of a relative and had reached Lucknow Airport to return.
It is reported that Anup Pandey's flight was cancelled multiple times, causing him continuous mental stress. According to his brother Anil, Anup was very anxious due to the constantly changing flight schedules and the airlines' failure to provide satisfactory information. During this time, his health suddenly deteriorated, and he started feeling unwell at the airport itself. The airport authorities immediately took him to Lokbandhu Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. According to doctors, a preliminary investigation suggests a heart attack, although the final confirmation will only be made after the post-mortem report. Anup's body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem on Sunday. When the body reached Kanpur, chaos erupted in the family. His wife Pooja and children are inconsolable.
The deceased's family members have made serious allegations against the airport administration. They claim that after the incident, when they asked for CCTV footage and information related to the incident, the officials did not cooperate. The family also alleges that if timely medical assistance and better arrangements had been available, Anup's life might have been saved. The family has demanded an impartial investigation into the entire matter and accountability of negligent employees and officials. Meanwhile, the airport police outpost stated that the matter has been reported to the concerned departments and action is being taken as per legal procedures.
Along with this single incident, the disarray in flight operations at Amausi Airport has also become a major cause for concern. On Sunday, a total of 33 flights to and from Lucknow remained cancelled. Additionally, one flight arriving from Delhi was diverted to Kolkata, causing immense inconvenience to hundreds of passengers. Flight cancellations have been continuous for the past five days, bringing air traffic operations to a near standstill. The situation has become even more critical due to the cancellation of several flights, particularly by IndiGo Airlines.
Passenger confidence has begun to waver due to continuous flight cancellations. On Sunday alone, approximately 740 passengers cancelled their tickets. Many passengers were forced to book hotels, while some undertook long journeys by taxi, significantly increasing the financial burden on them. Several emotional scenes were witnessed at the airport terminal. When two sisters from Balrampur, who had arrived in Lucknow, learned that their flight was cancelled, they broke down in tears. Their brother had already returned home, and they were now left with no means to return home.
Anger is escalating among passengers due to continuous delays and flight cancellations. Many passengers openly expressed their displeasure against the airlines. Some passengers also created a ruckus on the airport premises and demanded an immediate solution. Kapil Yadav, a resident of Gorakhpur, who was supposed to travel to Abu Dhabi by a connecting flight, had his entire international journey disrupted due to the cancellation of his flight from Lucknow to Mumbai. Meanwhile, Arvind Kumar, a resident of Lucknow, stated that he had repeatedly confirmed his ticket with IndiGo Airlines, but upon reaching the airport, he received information that the flight was cancelled.
Passengers and social organisations have demanded immediate intervention from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in this matter. People are stating that cancelling flights without prior notice is an injustice to passengers and that airlines should be held accountable. Passengers are demanding that airlines be fined, affected passengers be compensated, and a concrete policy be formulated to prevent such disarray in the future.
Big NewsView All
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
Trending