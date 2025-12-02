UP Police Recruitment 2025: Notification for Thousands of Constable and Jail Warder Posts to be Released Soon

UP Police Recruitment 2025(AI Image-Grok)
UP Police New Vacancy 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is soon going to start a major recruitment process for 2025. This recruitment will include thousands of posts for Police Constable and Jail Warder. The recruitment process has been stalled for several months, but a new notification is now expected to be released in December. This recruitment will include several posts such as Civil Police Constable, PAC, Special Constable Security Force, PAC Female, Armed Police Constable, Jail Warder, and Mounted Police.
Preparations are underway to release vacancies for more than 25,000 posts this time. Of these, more than 19,000 posts may be for Constables and around 2,800 to 3,000 posts for Jail Warders. Initially, a proposal for 19,220 posts was made, but seats have increased in the last few months due to retirements and other reasons. After the notification is released, applications will be made on the board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in.
After the notification is released, applications will be made on the board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in. This time, candidates will be required to complete One Time Registration (OTR) before applying. This facility has been implemented so that candidates do not have to face the hassle of uploading documents repeatedly in future recruitments.
Based on previous rules, there is not much possibility of changes in eligibility and rules. Regarding educational qualification, candidates must have passed 12th grade. Candidates with an NCC 'B' certificate and two years of service in the Territorial Army will be given more preference. As for the age limit, the age limit for UP Police Constable recruitment is 18 to 22 years. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation as per rules.
For Men
The height of candidates from General, OBC, and SC categories should be at least 168 cm. The chest should be 79 cm without expansion and 84 cm after expansion. For ST category candidates, the minimum height is set at 160 cm. The chest should be 77 cm without expansion and 82 cm after expansion.
For Women
The minimum height for women in General, OBC, and SC categories is 152 cm. For women in the ST category, the height should be 147 cm. The weight of women should be at least 40 kg.
The UP Police Constable selection process will involve passing a written examination, Physical Eligibility Test (PST/PET), and a medical examination. Finally, there will also be document verification. According to the board, the official notification may be released in December 2025. After this, the online application process will also begin.
