20 December 2025,

Saturday

Education News

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Non-Executive Posts with Salaries Exceeding One Lakh

IOCL has announced recruitment for over 390 non-executive posts, including Junior Engineering Assistant and Technical Assistant. Read the full news to know the eligibility, salary, and application steps related to this recruitment.

Dec 20, 2025

IOCL Recruitment 2025

IOCL Recruitment 2025: For young people preparing for government jobs, there is a golden opportunity to work in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). IOCL has announced recruitment for Non-Executive posts for its 9 refinery and petrochemical units across the country. Through this recruitment process, more than 390 vacant posts of Junior Engineering Assistant and Junior Technical Assistant will be filled.

Important Application Dates

Eligible candidates can submit their applications from December 20, 2025, to January 9, 2026. Candidates can fill out the online form only until 11:55 PM on January 9, 2026. Interested candidates are advised to complete their registration on time to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

Vacancies by State

The details of the posts based on different refinery units are as follows:

State Total Vacancies

  • Gujarat - 75 posts
  • Barauni - 51 posts
  • Digboi - 20 posts
  • PRPC Panipat - 19 posts
  • Bongaigaon - 18 posts
  • Guwahati - 17 posts
  • Haldia - 16 posts
  • Mathura - 12 posts
  • Paradip - 04 posts

How to Apply?

Candidates must apply only through the online mode. Follow these steps to apply:

  • First, visit the official website of IOCL, iocl.com.
  • Click on the 'Career' or 'Recruitment' section on the homepage.
  • After that, go to the link for 'Non-Executive Recruitment 2025'.
  • New candidates should click on New Registration to create their User ID and Password.
  • After logging in, fill in your educational qualifications and necessary information in the application form.
  • Upload all the required documents and photos and make the online payment.
  • Check all the information before submitting the form.
  • Keep a printout of the form for future reference.

20 Dec 2025 12:49 pm

IOCL Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Non-Executive Posts with Salaries Exceeding One Lakh

