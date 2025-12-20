IOCL Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Non-Executive Posts with Salaries Exceeding One Lakh

IOCL Recruitment 2025 (Image Saurce: freepik)
IOCL Recruitment 2025: For young people preparing for government jobs, there is a golden opportunity to work in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). IOCL has announced recruitment for Non-Executive posts for its 9 refinery and petrochemical units across the country. Through this recruitment process, more than 390 vacant posts of Junior Engineering Assistant and Junior Technical Assistant will be filled.
Eligible candidates can submit their applications from December 20, 2025, to January 9, 2026. Candidates can fill out the online form only until 11:55 PM on January 9, 2026. Interested candidates are advised to complete their registration on time to avoid last-minute technical glitches.
The details of the posts based on different refinery units are as follows:
State Total Vacancies
Candidates must apply only through the online mode. Follow these steps to apply:
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending