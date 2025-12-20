Rajasthan VDO Result 2025: Over 800 Candidates Successful, Process Ahead

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 (Image-Freepik)
VDO Result 2025: An important update for students awaiting the VDO Result 2025 is that the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result for the Gram Vikas Adhikari (VDO) Recruitment Examination 2025. This result was released on December 19, 2025, and includes the roll numbers of candidates selected for the next stage, which is document verification. This entire recruitment process is being conducted under the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Department.
The Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 has been released in PDF format on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This result has been prepared based on the VDO recruitment examination held on November 2, 2025. Approximately 5.12 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, out of which candidates have been shortlisted for a total of 850 posts. Under this recruitment, 683 posts are to be filled in the Non-TSP region and 167 posts in the TSP region.
The Rajasthan Gram Vikas Adhikari Examination 2025 is considered one of the major recruitments in the state. The role of a VDO is considered extremely important in the implementation of government schemes at the village level, monitoring development work, and establishing coordination between the administration and the general public. This is why there has been considerable enthusiasm among candidates regarding this recruitment.
