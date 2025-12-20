Rajasthan VDO Result 2025: Over 800 Candidates Successful, Process Ahead

The Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 has been released in PDF format on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This result has been prepared based on the VDO recruitment examination held on November 2, 2025. Approximately 5.12 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, out of which candidates have been shortlisted for a total of 850 posts. Under this recruitment, 683 posts are to be filled in the Non-TSP region and 167 posts in the TSP region.