20 December 2025,

Saturday

Education News

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025: Over 800 Candidates Successful, Process Ahead

The Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 has been released in PDF format on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Gram Vikas Adhikari Exam 2025 is considered one of the major recruitments in the state.

less than 1 minute read
Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 (Image-Freepik)

VDO Result 2025: An important update for students awaiting the VDO Result 2025 is that the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result for the Gram Vikas Adhikari (VDO) Recruitment Examination 2025. This result was released on December 19, 2025, and includes the roll numbers of candidates selected for the next stage, which is document verification. This entire recruitment process is being conducted under the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Department.

Lakhs of Candidates Appeared

The Rajasthan VDO Result 2025 has been released in PDF format on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. This result has been prepared based on the VDO recruitment examination held on November 2, 2025. Approximately 5.12 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, out of which candidates have been shortlisted for a total of 850 posts. Under this recruitment, 683 posts are to be filled in the Non-TSP region and 167 posts in the TSP region.

How to Check the Result

  • To check the result, first visit the official website of RSMSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the VDO Recruitment Result 2025 link there.
  • After that, a PDF will open.
  • Search for your roll number in it.
  • Save the PDF for future reference.

The Role of Rajasthan VDO is Very Important

The Rajasthan Gram Vikas Adhikari Examination 2025 is considered one of the major recruitments in the state. The role of a VDO is considered extremely important in the implementation of government schemes at the village level, monitoring development work, and establishing coordination between the administration and the general public. This is why there has been considerable enthusiasm among candidates regarding this recruitment.

Published on:

20 Dec 2025 11:43 am

English News / Education News / Rajasthan VDO Result 2025: Over 800 Candidates Successful, Process Ahead

