Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Lucknow

Power Bill Relief Scheme: Outstanding amount in UP reaches thousands of crores

Power Bill Relief Scheme: After accumulating thousands of crores in arrears on the electricity department in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has launched a major relief scheme for consumers.

3 min read
Google source verification

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

UPPCL

Power Bill Discount UP: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the Electricity Bill Relief Scheme 2025 with the aim of promoting electricity bill payments and providing relief to consumers. This scheme will be applicable to consumers who register between December 1 and December 31. Under the scheme, special discounts will be offered on electricity bill arrears and surcharges, to help recover dues from consumers who have not paid their bills for a long time.

A total of ₹55,980 crore is outstanding from 1.45 crore electricity consumers in the state, of which ₹24,775 crore is solely from surcharges. A special relief scheme is being implemented for these consumers, under which the surcharge will be waived 100%, and a 25% discount will be given on the principal bill amount.

Consumers Who Have Not Paid Bills for a Long Time

Domestic consumers, in particular, have a high amount of arrears. In the state, 54.12 lakh consumers have not paid their electricity bills even once after taking a connection. These consumers owe a total of ₹32,843 crore, including bills and surcharges.

  • According to departmental data:
  • LMV 1 (Domestic) maximum 2 kilowatts
  • LMV 2 (Commercial) 1 kilowatt

Many consumers with these connections have not paid their bills for a long time. A total of 91 lakh consumers owe ₹15,000 crore, which includes ₹8,037 crore in surcharges.

Dominance of Domestic Consumers

The number of domestic consumers among those who have not paid their electricity bills in the state is higher than commercial consumers. Data indicates that 49.44 lakh domestic consumers with connections up to one kilowatt owe ₹12,801 crore in bills and ₹12,518 crore in surcharges. 4.28 lakh consumers with a 2-kilowatt load owe ₹3,005 crore in bills and ₹3,902 crore in surcharges. Among commercial consumers, 39,742 consumers with 1-kilowatt connections owe ₹299 crore in bills and ₹318 crore in surcharges. Thus, it is clear that domestic consumers account for a larger share in terms of large outstanding amounts.

Benefits and Discounts of the Electricity Relief Scheme

Under the scheme, consumers will receive discounts at different times:

  • December 1 to December 31, 2025:
  • 25% discount on the principal bill
  • 100% surcharge waiver
  • January 2026: 20% discount
  • February 2026: 15% discount

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the scheme as a public welfare step and stated that it would benefit common citizens and small electricity consumers. Energy Minister AK Sharma also appealed to consumers to take advantage of the scheme and fulfil their responsibility by clearing their dues. He has instructed that consumers who have never paid their bills, those who have not paid for a long time, and those involved in theft cases have been included in this scheme.

How to Register and Pay

Under the Electricity Relief Scheme, consumers can register through their nearest electricity distribution centre or via the online portal. The benefits of the scheme can be availed from December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

Advice to Consumers

  • It will be best to register in December during the first phase, as the surcharge will be completely waived and there will be a 25% discount on the bill.
  • In the subsequent phases, the discount will gradually decrease.
  • To avail the benefits of the scheme, it is necessary to update information on all outstanding bills and old surcharges.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

cm yogi

Yogi Adityanath

City News

Lucknow News

Prayagraj News

Varanasi News

Agra News

Bareilly News

Published on:

01 Dec 2025 03:50 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / Power Bill Relief Scheme: Outstanding amount in UP reaches thousands of crores

Big News

View All

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

Trending

OTS upgrade in Uttar Pradesh: 14-hour shutdown to halt bill payments and meter recharges

रेवेन्यू मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम में OTS विवरण अपग्रेड करने के लिए पूरी व्यवस्था रहेगी ठप (फोटो सोर्स : Electricity department )
Lucknow

NEET Scam: Mastermind of 100 Crore Admission Racket, Who Travelled to 110 Countries, Arrested

Global jet-set scam kingpin ran ₹100-crore NEET racket with shocking luxury (फोटो सोर्स : Police Whatsapp News Group )
National News

Online Registration Begins for UP DElEd Admission 2025, Forms Can Be Submitted Until December 15

UP DElEd Admission 2025
Education News

UP Teacher Recruitment: 1515 posts in Aided Junior High Schools, online applications from November 24, selection list on December 23

Fraud news
UP News

Delhi Blast Case: UP ATS Intensifies Action, Questions Over 10 Doctors on NIA Inputs

यूपी में तेज हुई जांच : ATS की बड़ी कार्रवाई, कई जिलों के डॉक्टरों से पूछताछ (फोटो सोर्स : Police Whatsapp News Group )
Lucknow
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.