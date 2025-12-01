Power Bill Relief Scheme: Outstanding amount in UP reaches thousands of crores

The number of domestic consumers among those who have not paid their electricity bills in the state is higher than commercial consumers. Data indicates that 49.44 lakh domestic consumers with connections up to one kilowatt owe ₹12,801 crore in bills and ₹12,518 crore in surcharges. 4.28 lakh consumers with a 2-kilowatt load owe ₹3,005 crore in bills and ₹3,902 crore in surcharges. Among commercial consumers, 39,742 consumers with 1-kilowatt connections owe ₹299 crore in bills and ₹318 crore in surcharges. Thus, it is clear that domestic consumers account for a larger share in terms of large outstanding amounts.