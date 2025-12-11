11 December 2025,

Thursday

Lucknow

UP Police Recruitment-2023: SI, ASI, and Computer Operator Result Released, 36,065 Candidates Qualify; Next Phase Soon

The UPPRPB has released the results for the SI, ASI, and Computer Operator Grade-A recruitment. A total of 36,065 candidates have passed the written examination. They will now be called for the next stages of the typing test and physical standards examination.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

Wednesday brought significant relief for lakhs of candidates preparing for police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the written examination results for the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk, Accounts), and Computer Operator Grade-A 2023. This news has come as a major relief for candidates who have been waiting for the results for a long time. According to the board, a total of 36,065 candidates have passed the written examination in these three recruitments. They will now be called for the next stage – the Computer Typing Test and Physical Standard Test (PST).

1. Computer Operator Grade-A: 11,891 Candidates Qualified for 930 Posts

The recruitment examination for 930 posts of Computer Operator was conducted on November 1, 2025. A total of 39,853 candidates appeared for this examination. Among them, 23,392 candidates who scored 40% or more were considered qualified.
According to the board, as per rules, 11,891 candidates will be called for the Computer Typing Test for the final stage. The date and centre list for the typing test will be uploaded on the website soon. It is noteworthy that after the examination, objections raised regarding the question paper were resolved, and then the written result was declared based on the final answer key.

2. SI (Confidential), ASI (Clerk/Accounts) Recruitment: 24,174 Candidates Successful for 921 Posts

UPPRPB had received 77,709 applications for these posts. The written examination was conducted on November 2, 2025. A total of 32,882 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 24,174 candidates who scored 40% or more have been found eligible for the next stage – Typing Test and Physical Standard Test.

These posts included-

  • Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential)
  • Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk)
  • Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts)
  • The board stated that detailed guidelines and dates for the next stage of selection will be made available on the website soon.

3. What Next? Next Stage – Typing Test and PST

  • The next stage is extremely important for candidates who have passed the written examination. This includes:
  • Computer Typing Test
  • Typing test is mandatory for both SI/ASI and Computer Operator recruitments.
  • Hindi Typing
  • English Typing
  • Computer Proficiency Test
  • The final merit will be prepared based on the scores in these three.

Physical Standard Test (PST)

  • Candidates for SI/ASI will also have to meet the physical standards.
  • Height
  • Chest Measurement
  • Physical Fitness
  • These will be tested according to the prescribed criteria.

4. How to Check the Result? (Step-by-Step Guide)

  • Candidates can follow the steps below to check the UP Police SI, ASI, and Computer Operator results:
  • Visit the official website of UPPRPB – uppbpb.gov.in
  • Go to the Result section on the homepage.
  • Click on the relevant link:
  • “Written Examination Result for Computer Operator Grade-A Recruitment-2023”
  • “Written Examination Result for SI (Confidential)/ASI (Clerk/Accounts) Recruitment-2023”
  • Now, go to the Candidate Login tab.
  • Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.
  • Upon submission, your scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • The scorecard will contain:
  • Marks Obtained
  • Qualifying Status
  • Cut-off – all information will be available.

5. Why So Many Candidates Qualified

The passing criterion for the written examination was set at 40%. Since there was limited negative marking in the examination, a large number of candidates crossed the minimum cut-off. The recruitment board stated that due to the high number of candidates, the merit will significantly decrease only after the typing test.

6. Enthusiasm Among Candidates, Result Trends on Social Media

As soon as the results were released, hashtags like #UPPoliceResult and #UPPRPB started trending on social media. Many candidates expressed their joy by posting their mark sheets, while some also raised questions about the cut-off. The recruitment board clarified that there is no provision for re-evaluation (review).

7. Official Information from the Board

  • The board appealed to the candidates to:
  • Beware of fake calls
  • Beware of fake websites
  • Beware of touts.
  • The results are available only on the official website of the board.

8. Start Preparing for the Typing Test Now

  • Experts believe that the actual selection in this recruitment will depend on the performance in the typing test.
  • Practice for at least 2 hours daily
  • Improve speed in both Hindi and English
  • Practice computer formatting
  • Minimize errors
  • All these measures can increase the chances of selection.

11 Dec 2025 10:22 am

