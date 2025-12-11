UP Police Recruitment-2023: SI, ASI, and Computer Operator Result Released, 36,065 Candidates Qualify; Next Phase Soon

Image: Patrika
Wednesday brought significant relief for lakhs of candidates preparing for police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the written examination results for the recruitment of Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (Clerk, Accounts), and Computer Operator Grade-A 2023. This news has come as a major relief for candidates who have been waiting for the results for a long time. According to the board, a total of 36,065 candidates have passed the written examination in these three recruitments. They will now be called for the next stage – the Computer Typing Test and Physical Standard Test (PST).
The recruitment examination for 930 posts of Computer Operator was conducted on November 1, 2025. A total of 39,853 candidates appeared for this examination. Among them, 23,392 candidates who scored 40% or more were considered qualified.
According to the board, as per rules, 11,891 candidates will be called for the Computer Typing Test for the final stage. The date and centre list for the typing test will be uploaded on the website soon. It is noteworthy that after the examination, objections raised regarding the question paper were resolved, and then the written result was declared based on the final answer key.
2. SI (Confidential), ASI (Clerk/Accounts) Recruitment: 24,174 Candidates Successful for 921 Posts
UPPRPB had received 77,709 applications for these posts. The written examination was conducted on November 2, 2025. A total of 32,882 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 24,174 candidates who scored 40% or more have been found eligible for the next stage – Typing Test and Physical Standard Test.
The passing criterion for the written examination was set at 40%. Since there was limited negative marking in the examination, a large number of candidates crossed the minimum cut-off. The recruitment board stated that due to the high number of candidates, the merit will significantly decrease only after the typing test.
As soon as the results were released, hashtags like #UPPoliceResult and #UPPRPB started trending on social media. Many candidates expressed their joy by posting their mark sheets, while some also raised questions about the cut-off. The recruitment board clarified that there is no provision for re-evaluation (review).
