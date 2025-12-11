UP Police Recruitment-2023: SI, ASI, and Computer Operator Result Released, 36,065 Candidates Qualify; Next Phase Soon

The recruitment examination for 930 posts of Computer Operator was conducted on November 1, 2025. A total of 39,853 candidates appeared for this examination. Among them, 23,392 candidates who scored 40% or more were considered qualified.

According to the board, as per rules, 11,891 candidates will be called for the Computer Typing Test for the final stage. The date and centre list for the typing test will be uploaded on the website soon. It is noteworthy that after the examination, objections raised regarding the question paper were resolved, and then the written result was declared based on the final answer key.