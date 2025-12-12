UP Government Orders ESMA for Six Months, Banning Strikes by State Employees

Government employees will not be able to go on strike. (Photo source: Information Department)
UP Government Imposes Six-Month ESMA Ban: The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a strike ban on all government employees in the state for the next six months. The government has taken this step to ensure the smooth functioning of essential services and protect public interest. Following this decision, announcing or participating in a strike in all government departments, corporations, and local bodies of the state will be completely prohibited.
ESMA Imposed on Government Employees
The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification through the Principal Secretary of the Appointment and Personnel Department, M. Devraj. The notification clearly states that no government employee will be able to go on strike for the next six months. The notification also states that this order has been issued under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 (ESMA). According to the Act, the government can stop strikes in any department at any time if it is necessary for the smooth operation of essential services and the safety of the public.
This order will be applicable in all government offices, municipal corporations, development authorities, and local bodies in the state. This includes:
The government states that this move will ensure no disruption to public interest and citizens will not face any hindrance in essential services.
Earlier, in June 2025, several departments and employees had warned of a strike in protest against handing over the electricity supply system to private hands. At that time too, the government had imposed a six-month ban on strikes. Now, the government has extended the same period by another six months, so that state essential services are not disrupted by any kind of strike or employee movement in the next six months.
Chief Secretary M. Devraj said, "Our sole objective is to ensure public interest and the smooth functioning of essential services. If employees want their problems resolved, they will find solutions through administrative channels. Strikes will not be acceptable under any circumstances." Legal expert Dr. Suresh Verma stated, "Imposing ESMA is a constitutionally valid step. It does not limit the rights of employees but is necessary for public interest and security."
The Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), 1966, aims to prevent strikes or disruptions in essential services from affecting the daily lives of the public in any state.
Government employees and unions have given a mixed reaction to this decision. Some employees believe that this step is necessary so that services like electricity, water, and health are not affected, while others argue that it restricts the constitutional rights of employees. The President of the Uttar Pradesh Employees' Union said, "A strike is a fundamental right of an employee. While we understand the public interest, the government should also listen to the problems of the employees."
The notification clearly instructs that any information regarding strikes, gatherings, or demonstrations in any department should be immediately reported to the state government. Government officials state that the purpose of the strike ban is solely to maintain the operational capacity of the state. During this period, grievance redressal and problem-solving for employees will be handled through administrative channels.
According to experts, with ESMA in effect, citizens will not face disruptions in electricity, water supply, health, and other essential services. However, considering employee protests or mental pressure, there is a need to further strengthen the administrative mechanism for dialogue and problem-solving.
Experts believe that increasing dialogue between government employees and the administration during this period is essential to reduce the possibility of strikes and ensure that essential services are not affected.
