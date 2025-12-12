UP Government Orders ESMA for Six Months, Banning Strikes by State Employees

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification through the Principal Secretary of the Appointment and Personnel Department, M. Devraj. The notification clearly states that no government employee will be able to go on strike for the next six months. The notification also states that this order has been issued under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 (ESMA). According to the Act, the government can stop strikes in any department at any time if it is necessary for the smooth operation of essential services and the safety of the public.