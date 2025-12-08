UP Board Exams: Major Change in Answer Sheets with Two Cover Pages and New Size

Under the new system, answer sheets will have two separate cover pages. The first cover page will be for the examinees, where students will fill in their details. Immediately after this, the second cover page will be entirely reserved for the examiner, where they will record information about the marks awarded for each question. This second cover page will clearly state how many marks were awarded for each question and on which page the answer was written. This will maintain transparency during the evaluation and allow for a more organised checking of answer sheets.