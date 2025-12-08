8 December 2025,

Monday

Prayagraj

UP Board Exams: Major Change in Answer Sheets with Two Cover Pages and New Size

This year, a significant change has been made to the UP Board's 10th and 12th examinations. Students will now receive answer sheets with two cover pages, and the size of the copies has also been altered.

Prayagraj

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षा में बड़ा बदलाव (फोटो सोर्स : Whatsapp News Group)

UP Board Exam: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has made a significant and important change in the High School and Intermediate examination system by altering the format of answer sheets. From the board examinations of 2026, students will now be provided with answer sheets having two cover pages.

This system is being implemented for the first time, with claims that it will make the evaluation process more transparent, organised, and error-free.

Bhagwati Singh, Secretary of UP Board, informed about this change, stating that until now, answer sheets had only one cover page where the examinee would write their name, roll number, and other details. The examiner would also write marks on the same page during evaluation, which sometimes led to confusion regarding confidentiality and marking.

How the New System Will Work

Under the new system, answer sheets will have two separate cover pages. The first cover page will be for the examinees, where students will fill in their details. Immediately after this, the second cover page will be entirely reserved for the examiner, where they will record information about the marks awarded for each question. This second cover page will clearly state how many marks were awarded for each question and on which page the answer was written. This will maintain transparency during the evaluation and allow for a more organised checking of answer sheets.

What the Board Secretary Said

Bhagwati Singh, Secretary of UP Board, stated that this change is a significant step towards improving the quality of the examination system. He said that earlier, the examiner's and examinee's details were recorded on the same cover page, which sometimes led to confusion. Now, with separate pages, confidentiality will be maintained, and transparency will be brought into the evaluation process. He also added that this system will reduce the possibility of tampering with answer sheets and ensure that students' results are prepared more impartially.

Change in Copy Size Also

This time, not only the cover page but also the size of the answer sheets has been changed. The answer sheets, which were previously in a standard horizontal size, will now be prepared in a vertical size. The board believes that the vertical size will be more convenient for both writing and evaluation. Students will have more organised space to write their answers, while examiners will find it easier to read the answers during checking.

Examinations to Begin on February 18

The UP Board's High School and Intermediate examinations will commence this year on February 18 and conclude on March 12. The board has initiated preparations at various levels to ensure the examinations are conducted in a timely and disciplined manner. According to the board, a total of 52,30,297 examinees are registered this year, which is a record in itself.

Number of Registered Students

  • The number of students registered for High School and Intermediate this year is as follows:
  • High School (10th): 27,50,495 students
  • Intermediate (12th): 24,79,352 students

Conducting examinations for such a large number of examinees smoothly is a major challenge for the board, for which robust arrangements are being made at the administrative level.

What Will Change for Students

Students are likely to directly benefit from this new system. Their name and roll number details will no longer be directly associated with the marks during evaluation, thus maintaining confidentiality. Furthermore, if there are any future objections related to marks, it will be possible to clarify which question was awarded how many marks through the second cover page. This will further strengthen the trust of students and parents in the examination system.

Evaluation Will Be More Transparent

The UP Board believes that the system of two cover pages will also curb errors in evaluation. Previously, examiners sometimes got confused due to details and marking being on the same page, but now everything will be recorded separately and clearly. Additionally, the vertical design of the answer sheets will also help in simplifying the evaluation process.

Published on:

08 Dec 2025 11:47 am

Prayagraj

