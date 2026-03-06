Holi Special Trains: Easier Return Journey After Holi with Special Services from Prayagraj to Delhi on March 6, 7, and 9

Image Source Patrika
Holi special train between Prayagraj and Delhi: North Central Railway is going to run a special train for passengers returning after Holi. This train will depart from Prayagraj Junction at 21:30 and will reach Delhi at 9:00 AM the next day. Whereas from Delhi, this train will depart at 10:15 and reach Prayagraj at 23:45. According to information received from North Central Railway, special trains will run with train numbers 04143, 04144, 04145, 04146, 04147, 04148. The timetable for which has been released. These will have sleeper and air-conditioned coaches in addition to general class.
A Holi special train is being run from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. According to North Central Railway, train number 04143 will depart from Prayagraj today, March 6, Friday, at 21:30, and will go to Delhi via Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Etawah, Tundla, Aligarh, Dadri, Ghaziabad Junction. This train will return with number 04144, departing from Delhi at 10:15 AM and reaching Prayagraj at 23:45. The stoppages are the same in both up and down directions.
The timetable for train numbers 04145 and 04146 is also the same as 04142 and 04144. The stoppages and timings are the same. Train numbers 04145/04146 will have 7 general class coaches, while there will be eight sleeper coaches, two AC third class coaches, and one AC second class coach.
From Prayagraj, train number 04149 will depart on March 8 at 20:00. It will reach Delhi at 9 AM via Fatehpur, Govindpuri, Etawah, Tundla, Aligarh, Dadri, and Ghaziabad Junction. Whereas on the return journey, this train will depart from Delhi on March 9 at 10:15 and reach Prayagraj Junction at 23:45.
