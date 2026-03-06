Holi Special Trains: Easier Return Journey After Holi with Special Services from Prayagraj to Delhi on March 6, 7, and 9

Holi special train between Prayagraj and Delhi: North Central Railway is going to run a special train for passengers returning after Holi. This train will depart from Prayagraj Junction at 21:30 and will reach Delhi at 9:00 AM the next day. Whereas from Delhi, this train will depart at 10:15 and reach Prayagraj at 23:45. According to information received from North Central Railway, special trains will run with train numbers 04143, 04144, 04145, 04146, 04147, 04148. The timetable for which has been released. These will have sleeper and air-conditioned coaches in addition to general class.