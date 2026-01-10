10 January 2026,

Saturday

Prayagraj

Double weather attack in UP: Cold wave with rain, lightning and fog warning

Cold has once again intensified its grip in Uttar Pradesh. Life is being affected due to icy winds and dense fog. Amidst the changing weather, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in several districts.

Prayagraj

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 10, 2026

up weather alert fog cold day warning 70 districts no relief till new year

UP Weather Alert: bone-chilling cold grips the state | Image Source – Pinterest

Cold weather has once again intensified its grip on Uttar Pradesh. Life is being affected due to icy winds and dense fog. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in several districts amidst the changing weather. Along with the cold, there is also a possibility of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms.

Rain to Increase Shivering

The impact of the cold wave is continuously increasing in the state. Due to the cold winds, people are facing cold even during the daytime. Light rain was recorded on Friday morning in some areas of Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, which further increased the cold.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in many parts of the state may worsen in the coming hours. During this time, there is a possibility of dense fog, rain with thunderstorms, and hailstorms in some places. This change in weather, from Western Uttar Pradesh to Bundelkhand, can affect the daily lives of common people.

Dense Fog Expected in 40 Districts

The Meteorological Department stated that dense fog is expected in about 40 districts of the state. Visibility on the roads may significantly decrease due to fog, and drivers have been advised to exercise caution.

The districts likely to be affected by fog include Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jhansi, and Lalitpur, among many others. Additionally, the impact of fog may also be seen in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Etawah, Auraiya, Banda, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, and surrounding areas.

Hailstorm Warning in Some Areas

The Meteorological Department has issued a hailstorm warning in some areas, which could damage the Rabi crops. A yellow alert has been issued for Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, and surrounding districts. People have been advised to remain alert and stay in safe places.

Furthermore, rain and lightning are expected in many parts of Western Uttar Pradesh and Rohilkhand, accompanied by strong winds. According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog may persist in the state during the mornings for the next 5 to 7 days. Dense fog is anticipated in Western Uttar Pradesh on the morning of January 10 and then between January 13 and 16. In Eastern Uttar Pradesh, fog may be more pronounced by January 10 and on January 15 and 16.

Published on:

10 Jan 2026 08:39 am

News / Uttar Pradesh / Prayagraj / Double weather attack in UP: Cold wave with rain, lightning and fog warning

