Double weather attack in UP: Cold wave with rain, lightning and fog warning

Furthermore, rain and lightning are expected in many parts of Western Uttar Pradesh and Rohilkhand, accompanied by strong winds. According to the Meteorological Department, dense fog may persist in the state during the mornings for the next 5 to 7 days. Dense fog is anticipated in Western Uttar Pradesh on the morning of January 10 and then between January 13 and 16. In Eastern Uttar Pradesh, fog may be more pronounced by January 10 and on January 15 and 16.