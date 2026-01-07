Magh Mela 2026: from January 3 to February 15, Featuring Holy Baths, Kalpavas, and Mahashivratri

The Magh Mela of Prayagraj, to be frank, is a deluge of faith in Hinduism, which millions of people come to witness every year. In 2026, this fair will run from January 3 to February 15, meaning from Paush Purnima to Mahashivratri, for a total of 44 days. People will gather at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati, take a holy dip, make donations, and engage in spiritual practices in their own ways.