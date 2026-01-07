7 January 2026,

Wednesday

Religion and Spirituality

Magh Mela 2026: from January 3 to February 15, Featuring Holy Baths, Kalpavas, and Mahashivratri

The Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj is being organised from January 3 to February 15. During this period, devotees experience spiritual peace through holy dips in the Sangam, Kalpavas, charity, and meditation. Mauni Amavasya and Makar Sankranti are the major bathing festivals.

Prayagraj

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

Image: Patrika

The Magh Mela of Prayagraj, to be frank, is a deluge of faith in Hinduism, which millions of people come to witness every year. In 2026, this fair will run from January 3 to February 15, meaning from Paush Purnima to Mahashivratri, for a total of 44 days. People will gather at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati, take a holy dip, make donations, and engage in spiritual practices in their own ways.

What is the most special aspect?

Taking a dip in the Sangam. It is believed that bathing here during the month of Magh washes away sins and brings peace to the mind. The fair is so large that the administration prepares a temporary tent city every time. Arrangements are made for ghats, hospitals, and security, so that devotees can perform their rituals without worry.

Some days are especially important:
























































Serial NumberDateDayFestival / BathReligious Significance
1January 3, 2026SaturdayPaush PurnimaOfficial start of Magh Mela, Kalpavas begins on this day
2January 14, 2026WednesdayMakar SankrantiSun's entry into Capricorn, extremely auspicious Sangam bath
3January 18, 2026SundayMauni AmavasyaDay of silence, penance, and meditation, largest gathering of devotees
4January 23, 2026FridayBasant PanchamiSaraswati Puja, festival of knowledge and learning
5February 1, 2026SundayMaghi PurnimaA day of special significance for Kalpavasis
6February 15, 2026SundayMahashivratriConclusion of Magh Mela, final and most sacred Sangam bath

Now let's talk about Kalpavas. This is the soul of the Magh Mela. Kalpavasis stay in tents along the banks of the Sangam for the entire month. They perform every task with great discipline: bathing in the Brahma Muhurta, chanting, meditation, and eating sattvic food. It is said that this calms the mind, strengthens spiritual practice, and brings new discipline into life.

The fair is not limited to just bathing. There are pujas, Ganga Aarti, havan, and bhajans. Donations are also very significant; people give food, clothes, sesame seeds, ghee, and jaggery as they can. Helping the needy during the month of Magh is considered a religious duty by people.

In the end, Magh Mela 2026 is not just a religious event. It is a celebration of Indian culture, social interaction, and spiritual awareness. For devotees, it is an opportunity for self-reflection, spiritual practice, and service—an experience that stays in the heart every time.

Published on:

07 Jan 2026 01:48 pm

Astrology and Spirituality / Religion and Spirituality / Magh Mela 2026: from January 3 to February 15, Featuring Holy Baths, Kalpavas, and Mahashivratri

