Magh Mela 2026: from January 3 to February 15, Featuring Holy Baths, Kalpavas, and Mahashivratri

The Magh Mela of Prayagraj, to be frank, is a deluge of faith in Hinduism, which millions of people come to witness every year. In 2026, this fair will run from January 3 to February 15, meaning from Paush Purnima to Mahashivratri, for a total of 44 days. People will gather at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati, take a holy dip, make donations, and engage in spiritual practices in their own ways.
Taking a dip in the Sangam. It is believed that bathing here during the month of Magh washes away sins and brings peace to the mind. The fair is so large that the administration prepares a temporary tent city every time. Arrangements are made for ghats, hospitals, and security, so that devotees can perform their rituals without worry.
|Serial Number
|Date
|Day
|Festival / Bath
|Religious Significance
|1
|January 3, 2026
|Saturday
|Paush Purnima
|Official start of Magh Mela, Kalpavas begins on this day
|2
|January 14, 2026
|Wednesday
|Makar Sankranti
|Sun's entry into Capricorn, extremely auspicious Sangam bath
|3
|January 18, 2026
|Sunday
|Mauni Amavasya
|Day of silence, penance, and meditation, largest gathering of devotees
|4
|January 23, 2026
|Friday
|Basant Panchami
|Saraswati Puja, festival of knowledge and learning
|5
|February 1, 2026
|Sunday
|Maghi Purnima
|A day of special significance for Kalpavasis
|6
|February 15, 2026
|Sunday
|Mahashivratri
|Conclusion of Magh Mela, final and most sacred Sangam bath
Now let's talk about Kalpavas. This is the soul of the Magh Mela. Kalpavasis stay in tents along the banks of the Sangam for the entire month. They perform every task with great discipline: bathing in the Brahma Muhurta, chanting, meditation, and eating sattvic food. It is said that this calms the mind, strengthens spiritual practice, and brings new discipline into life.
The fair is not limited to just bathing. There are pujas, Ganga Aarti, havan, and bhajans. Donations are also very significant; people give food, clothes, sesame seeds, ghee, and jaggery as they can. Helping the needy during the month of Magh is considered a religious duty by people.
In the end, Magh Mela 2026 is not just a religious event. It is a celebration of Indian culture, social interaction, and spiritual awareness. For devotees, it is an opportunity for self-reflection, spiritual practice, and service—an experience that stays in the heart every time.
