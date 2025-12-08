8 दिसंबर 2025,

Astrology and Spirituality

Saphala Ekadashi 2025: When to Observe the Fast in December, Auspicious Timing, and Significance

The Saphala Ekadashi fast is observed every year on the Ekadashi tithi during the Krishna Paksha of the Poush month. This year, this tithi will begin on December 14 at 6:49 PM and conclude on December 15 at 9:19 PM. Therefore, according to Udaya Tithi, the Saphala Ekadashi fast will be observed on December 15, 2025.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

Saphala Ekadashi 2025 (Image: AI)

Saphala Ekadashi 2025 Date: The fast of Saphala Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Paush. This Vrat is considered to be highly rewarding in the scriptures. Let's find out the Saphala Ekadashi Vrat date, auspicious timings, and its significance.

Saphala Ekadashi 2025 Date: The Vrat of Saphala Ekadashi holds special significance in the Sanatan Dharma. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on the day of Saphala Ekadashi. Observing a fast and performing the prescribed puja on this day is believed to fulfil all the desires of the devotee. This Vrat is considered particularly important for students. It is believed that observing the Saphala Ekadashi Vrat helps students achieve success in their studies. This Vrat also grants liberation from all worldly troubles. This Vrat is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha during the Paush month. Let's find out when the Saphala Ekadashi Vrat will be observed this year and its significance.

Saphala Ekadashi 2025 Date

Every year, the Saphala Ekadashi Vrat is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi during the Krishna Paksha of the Paush month. This year, this Tithi will begin on December 14th at 6:49 PM and conclude on December 15th at 9:19 PM. Therefore, according to Udaya Tithi (the day when the sunrise occurs), the Saphala Ekadashi Vrat will be observed on December 15th, 2025.

Auspicious Time

The Saphala Ekadashi Vrat will be observed on December 15th. According to the Panchang (almanac), the Brahma Muhurat on this day will be from 5:17 AM to 6:12 AM. The puja timings will be from 11:56 AM to 12:37 PM. Performing the puja during this Muhurat will be auspicious.

Worship Method

  • On the day of Saphala Ekadashi, take a bath during the Brahma Muhurat and meditate on Lord Vishnu.
  • Afterwards, establish the idol of Lord Vishnu on a clean chowki (low stool).
  • On this day, apply yellow sandalwood tilak to Lord Vishnu and offer yellow flowers.
  • Recite Vishnu mantras and the Chalisa on Saphala Ekadashi.
  • Finally, perform the Aarti, offer bhog (food offering), and distribute it among everyone.

Importance

Saphala Ekadashi is considered highly significant in the scriptures. This Vrat is considered very special for achieving success in any endeavour. By observing the Saphala Ekadashi Vrat, devotees attain success and salvation. The merit of this Vrat helps in completing all stalled tasks and fulfilling one's desires. Consuming rice is prohibited on Saphala Ekadashi. Observing this fast brings happiness and prosperity into life.

