Saphala Ekadashi 2025: When to Observe the Fast in December, Auspicious Timing, and Significance

Saphala Ekadashi 2025 Date: The Vrat of Saphala Ekadashi holds special significance in the Sanatan Dharma. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on the day of Saphala Ekadashi. Observing a fast and performing the prescribed puja on this day is believed to fulfil all the desires of the devotee. This Vrat is considered particularly important for students. It is believed that observing the Saphala Ekadashi Vrat helps students achieve success in their studies. This Vrat also grants liberation from all worldly troubles. This Vrat is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha during the Paush month. Let's find out when the Saphala Ekadashi Vrat will be observed this year and its significance.