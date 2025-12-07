7 दिसंबर 2025,

Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Horoscope 8 December 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Know the Tarot Card future predictions for all the zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Dec 07, 2025

Tarot Card Reading 8 December 2025: What does Monday, December 8, 2025, hold for you? Based on Tarot card calculations, discover the changes in career, financial status, and personal life for all 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces. In the Krishna Paksha's Chaturthi Tithi and Pushya Nakshatra, your Tarot cards are ready to guide you. Read your detailed Tarot horoscope and know which auspicious and inauspicious times to be mindful of today.

Today's Aries Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations indicate that Aries natives may make some tough decisions regarding their careers today. Results in the workplace will only be achieved after hard work today. The day will be favourable for financial matters. Business expenses may arise.

Today's Taurus Tarot Card Reading

According to Tarot card calculations, Taurus natives will contact their seniors to gather important information related to their work. However, your superiors might not help you. It will be difficult for you to decide what is right and wrong today. The day is favourable from a financial perspective.

Today's Gemini Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations suggest that Gemini natives will make some confidential plans today. The day is very favourable for research-related tasks. There will be special grace from Goddess Mahalakshmi today. Try to control your expenses. An unexpected expense may arise.

Today's Cancer Tarot Card Reading

According to Tarot card calculations, retail traders of the Cancer sign will receive more customers than expected. The day will be favourable for partnership-related tasks. Employed natives will have their luck entirely in their favour. You will succeed in building a good rapport with your boss.

Today's Leo Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card calculations indicate that the path for Leo natives will be quite difficult today. Your enemies may trouble you today. You should try to handle the situations using your discretion. It is also very important to be cautious about your health. The time is not favourable from a financial perspective either.

Today's Virgo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Virgo natives will put in full effort to implement their plans. Difficulties will arise, but you will overcome them all. Someone may give you money as a gift today.

Today's Libra Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that all the work of Libra natives will be completed easily today. Try to handle property-related matters with sensitivity. Try to avoid unnecessary arguments. Your efforts in financial matters will be fruitful.

Today's Scorpio Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot card calculations, Scorpio natives will be cautious in financial matters today. They will be striving to finalise the design of a new product. You have the full support of your family. You will succeed in increasing prosperity.

Today's Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards suggest that Sagittarius natives will not be able to complete many of their tasks today due to a lack of funds. You will take some tough decisions to overcome your financial shortage. Make efforts yourself instead of depending on others. Success will surely be achieved.

Today's Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Capricorn natives will give their best performance at the workplace today and win the hearts of their superiors. It is also an opportune time to deal with property-related issues. Good possibilities of profit arise. You will gain respect and honour.

Today's Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that the financial situation will be very good for Aquarius natives. You will succeed in implementing investment plans related to the future. Your influence at the workplace will increase. You will strive to improve social relationships.

Today's Pisces Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that the day is very favourable for Pisces natives in terms of their careers. You will receive support from seniors, gain respect, and have possibilities of promotion. The money you spend to expand your business will become a source of income in the future.

