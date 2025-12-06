Weekly Horoscope 7-13 December 2025 for Aries to Virgo

This week of December 2025 from 7 to 13 is extremely important from an astrological perspective. Along with the Chaturgrahi Yoga forming in Scorpio, Mahayogas like Budhaditya, Mangal Aditya, and Lakshmi Narayan can unlock the doors to your fortune. The retrograde entry of Jupiter, the Guru of the Gods, into Gemini, and the change of Nakshatra by Mercury and Venus will also bring significant changes for many zodiac signs. According to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, the Rajyogas forming this week are bringing a mix of ups and downs, success, and precautions into the lives of natives from Aries to Virgo. Find out how special this week will be for you and what challenges you will face.