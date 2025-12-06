Weekly Horoscope 7-13 December 2025 for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
This week of December 2025 from 7 to 13 is extremely important from an astrological perspective. Along with the Chaturgrahi Yoga forming in Scorpio, Mahayogas like Budhaditya, Mangal Aditya, and Lakshmi Narayan can unlock the doors to your fortune. The retrograde entry of Jupiter, the Guru of the Gods, into Gemini, and the change of Nakshatra by Mercury and Venus will also bring significant changes for many zodiac signs. According to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, the Rajyogas forming this week are bringing a mix of ups and downs, success, and precautions into the lives of natives from Aries to Virgo. Find out how special this week will be for you and what challenges you will face.
For the natives of Aries, this week might be a bit turbulent. This week, you may experience confusion regarding your work and other affairs. Whether you are employed or a businessman, you should definitely seek advice from your well-wishers before making any important decisions.
In the first half of the week, your health may be affected due to seasonal illnesses. During this time, maintain your daily routine and diet properly and do not make the mistake of ignoring any physical discomfort. Salaried individuals may face some difficulties in meeting their targets. Be cautious of your opponents at the workplace as they may create obstacles in your work. If you are unemployed and seeking a job, or already employed and hoping for a promotion or transfer, you may have to wait a little longer.
This week, you will work on plans to expand your business, but financial difficulties in implementation will be a cause for your concern. To maintain sweetness in love and marital relationships, value your partner's feelings.
Remedy: Offer sweet paan to Lord Hanuman on Tuesdays.
For the natives of Taurus, this week will be slightly better compared to the previous week. Throughout this week, you should experience favourability in your tasks. Completing planned tasks on time will boost your enthusiasm and courage. You will have a tendency to move forward and take action. Your efforts and hard work will be recognised at the workplace. Seniors and juniors will provide you with ample support.
In the middle of the week, there are chances of profit with the help of high officials. If you have any pending legal matters, your opponents may offer a settlement, or the verdict may come in your favour. If you were striving to join a particular project, your wish may be fulfilled this week. In the latter half of the week, a significant achievement by a family member will create a joyous atmosphere at home.
Love relationships will remain favourable. You will get opportunities to spend happy times with your love partner. Married life will remain blissful. At the end of the week, a plan for a picnic or excursion with family may be made. You may also get the good fortune of visiting a pilgrimage site.
Remedy: Recite the Shiva Mahimna Stotram.
For the natives of Gemini, this week will be mixed. This week, you will need to be very cautious about your work and opponents. Salaried individuals should try to complete their work diligently and on time themselves, rather than leaving it to others at the workplace. This week is about facing life's challenges head-on, rather than turning away from them. Try to resolve life's complexities with patience and wisdom; you will surely succeed.
In the middle of the week, you may face some obstacles in executing specific tasks, but your well-wishers will prove to be very helpful during that difficult time. During this period, your friendly relations with colleagues will be maintained. In the latter half of the week, you will breathe a sigh of relief as a business problem gets resolved with the help of an influential person.
From the perspective of sales and profit, this week will prove to be average for you. To maintain sweetness in relationships, avoid reacting to everything people say. To maintain sweetness in love and marital relationships, do not make the mistake of dominating your partner.
Remedy: Recite Ganesh Chalisa.
Natives of Cancer will need to exercise great caution in their interactions with people this week. You need to understand what you say to people and what the other person perceives. Overall, maintain communication with people and do not harbour any misunderstandings yourself, nor let others have them. For salaried individuals,
this week appears to be average. There are no significant changes expected at the workplace. Therefore, if you were hoping for a job change, you will have to wait. In the middle of the week, some difficulties related to work may arise. Try to maintain better coordination with seniors and colleagues at the workplace.
People associated with business may have to undertake long-distance travel for business-related matters this week. This week, you will need extra effort and hard work to achieve expected profits in business or to recover stuck money from the market. This week, do not have high expectations from friends or relatives and undertake any task only within your capabilities. From the perspective of love relationships and family happiness, this week is moderately favourable. In the latter half of the week, you may be worried about a spouse.
Remedy: Recite Shiva Chalisa.
Natives of Leo should prepare themselves for some major changes in their lives. This week, there is a possibility of changes in responsibilities or departments for salaried individuals. Due to significant career changes, some things may be favourable to you, while others may be unfavourable.
Changing circumstances in both career and business will also cause changes in your lifestyle. Due to excessive running around, you will experience physical and mental fatigue. Therefore, you will need to pay special attention to your health along with your work. Pay special attention to your diet, otherwise, you may face stomach-related problems. If you are planning to change or expand your business, avoid making hasty decisions, otherwise, you may suffer financial losses. Be very careful in financial transactions.
This week, there is a risk of your love relationship going off track. Your relationships may be affected due to excessive interference from a third person. You will be worried about the health of an elder in the family. To maintain a happy married life, do not ignore your spouse's feelings and needs and remain honest in your relationship.
Remedy: Recite Narayan Kavach.
For the natives of Virgo, this week will bring moments of both joy and sorrow. The first half of the week will be auspicious for your career and business. Salaried individuals will experience favourability at the workplace. Unemployed individuals may find employment. During this time, long-distance travel for work will prove to be auspicious, profitable, and conducive to expanding new contacts. However, avoid losing your senses in excitement, otherwise, a business decision made by you could become a major problem. To achieve higher profits, avoid adopting any shortcuts or violating rules. In exams and competitions, you will achieve desired success only through hard work. From a relationship perspective, this week will be moderately fruitful for you.
In the first half of the week, there may be a dispute with a dear family member over some matter. You will feel disheartened due to not receiving expected support and cooperation from your parents.
There is also a possibility of discord with the in-laws over some issue.
Remedy: Recite Durga Chalisa.
