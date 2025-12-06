Weekly Horoscope 7 To 13 December 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Aquarius natives will need to act with great foresight this week. Be mindful that while your words and actions can help you achieve your goals, they can also lead to the failure of ongoing tasks. If you manage to remain composed and avoid impulsive actions in the first half of the week, you will receive the expected results for your efforts. Employed individuals will develop a tendency to plan their work, and they will be largely successful in delivering their best output at the workplace. Your performance may be better than your colleagues', earning you praise from your boss. Achievement or award for a specific task is also possible by the end of the week.