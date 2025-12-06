Weekly Horoscope 7 To 13 December 2025 for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
Weekly Horoscope 7 To 13 December 2025: This week brings significant changes and challenges for individuals of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces zodiac signs in various aspects of life, including career, finance, relationships, and health. While Capricorn individuals are poised for success in career and business, Libra natives are advised to avoid unnecessary interference and stay focused on their goals. Scorpio and Pisces natives need to exercise special caution in financial transactions and health matters. Meanwhile, Sagittarius natives might face a sudden burden of responsibilities. By organising your daily routine and tasks with foresight, you can overcome the obstacles that arise this week. Pandit Anish Vyas provides a detailed outlook and remedies for the entire week based on your zodiac sign.
This week will be mixed for Libra natives. This week, you should focus on your goals rather than unnecessarily interfering in the work of others. Failure to do so may lead to difficulties. At the beginning of the week, you will have to put in more effort and hard work to complete small tasks. Due to a lack of complete support from luck, employed individuals may not receive the expected cooperation and support from their seniors and juniors at the workplace.
Financially, this week is moderately favourable. Business owners may face difficulties in recovering stuck money from the market this week. To avoid unnecessary troubles, complete your paperwork on time and never make risky investments. In the latter half of the week, unexpected expenses may disrupt your well-laid-out budget.
To maintain better relationships and mutual coordination, you may have to compromise on a few things this week. In the latter half of the week, a problem related to a family member will cause you concern. Proceed with caution in love relationships. Remedy: Recite the Kanakadhara Stotram.
Scorpio natives will feel anxious this week due to the apprehension of some untoward incident. Your adversaries will be active this week, seemingly plotting to disrupt your work. Therefore, you will need to proceed with extreme caution in all your endeavours, both at home and outside. If you are employed, do not boast about your plans before they are fully realised. If you are a businessman, you must understand that this is not the right time to take risks in business. Exercise caution in all financial transactions throughout the week and lend money to anyone only after careful consideration.
Be very careful while dealing with government work this week and adhere strictly to all rules and procedures. Students may find their minds wandering from studies this week. From a relationship perspective, this week is moderately favourable. To maintain harmonious relations with loved ones, be polite with people and avoid arguments. Do not engage in unnecessary displays in love relationships and maintain decorum, otherwise, you may face undeserved defamation.
Remedy: Recite Bajrang Baan.
This week will be generally favourable for Sagittarius natives. You may suddenly find yourself taking on several significant responsibilities this week, requiring you to hustle more to fulfil them. A lack of time compared to the workload will be a major cause of your concern. Sagittarius natives should avoid any form of ego. For instance, if you are in a dispute with someone over an issue and a resolution can be reached through dialogue, do not miss such an opportunity.
Employed individuals will need to maintain better coordination with their superiors and subordinates at the workplace. Those seeking employment may have to wait a little longer. There is a possibility of strain in close relationships over certain matters this week. Therefore, be polite when conversing with people and avoid anger. Never behave in a way that you may later regret. Avoid haste in love relationships.
Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.
This week is extremely auspicious for Capricorn natives in terms of career and business. Any travel or effort undertaken in this regard at the beginning of the week will prove very auspicious and profitable. Capricorn natives will develop closer ties with people associated with power and government this week and will be successful in leveraging these connections. If your money is tied up in any scheme or market, it may be unexpectedly recovered this week.
Employed individuals will experience favourable conditions at the workplace. Unemployed individuals may find their desired employment. Those striving for higher education are likely to receive good news by the latter half of the week. During this period, there is a possibility of a significant opportunity to advance your business or join a new venture.
Financially, this week should be better than the previous one. Sources of additional income will emerge, and your accumulated wealth will increase. Relationships with loved ones will remain cordial. Love relationships will be favourable. You may receive a surprise gift from your partner. Married life will remain blissful.
Remedy: Chant the mantra 'Om Namah Shivaya'.
Aquarius natives will need to act with great foresight this week. Be mindful that while your words and actions can help you achieve your goals, they can also lead to the failure of ongoing tasks. If you manage to remain composed and avoid impulsive actions in the first half of the week, you will receive the expected results for your efforts. Employed individuals will develop a tendency to plan their work, and they will be largely successful in delivering their best output at the workplace. Your performance may be better than your colleagues', earning you praise from your boss. Achievement or award for a specific task is also possible by the end of the week.
Financially, there are no significant ups and downs expected this week. Business will proceed at a normal pace. Disputes related to ancestral property may be resolved amicably by mutual consent in the middle of the week. Aquarius natives should avoid being negligent regarding relationships and health this week, as it may lead to unnecessary troubles. Respect the feelings of your loved ones and maintain a proper daily routine and diet.
Remedy: Recite Sundara Kandam.
Pisces natives will need to perform their tasks with great care and efficiency this week. In the beginning of the week, sudden difficulties in work and unnecessary expenses may cause you frustration. The first half of the week may also be unfavourable for your health and relationships. During this period, you should focus on your goals while avoiding arguments with people. Additionally, instead of ignoring any physical discomfort, seek timely and appropriate medical treatment, otherwise, you may suffer from physical and mental distress as well as financial loss.
You may face financial problems this week. A slowdown in business and the inability to recover stuck money from the market will be a cause for concern. If you are in a partnership business, maintain proper accounts with your partner and avoid trusting others blindly. To maintain good relationships with loved ones, respect their feelings and make time for your family amidst your busy schedule.
Remedy: Recite Aditya Hridayam Stotram.
