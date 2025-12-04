Last Full Moon of the Year in Gajakesari Yoga: This Small Water Ritual Can Unlock Your Fortune

Full Moon (Image: Freepik)
Full Moon Remedies for Wealth: In Hinduism, the full moon holds a special significance. On this day, people earnestly pray to Goddess Lakshmi and the Moon God for blessings. The night of December 4th is particularly auspicious. On this night, two wishes can be fulfilled. Yes, on Thursday night, when the Moon God and Jupiter align, the Gajakesari Yoga will form across the entire universe. This is the time when both your wishes can come true.
This time, the Margashirsha Purnima, considered very sacred, falls on Thursday, December 4th. This is also the last full moon of the year. It is believed that performing some simple remedies on this night brings peace, prosperity, and good fortune to the home.
Simply place a glass of water in front of the Moon God. Fill it with water, and then, looking at the Moon God, silently make your two wishes from the heart. After that, drink the same water. As you drink the water, remember – this is the most powerful and the last full moon of the year. With the grace of the Moon God, your wishes will surely be fulfilled.
Light a lamp in the evening and worship Goddess Lakshmi with full devotion. It is believed that chanting the mantra “Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Tribhuvana Mahalakshmya Asmanka Daridrya Naashaya Prachara Dhana Dehi Dehi Kleem Hreem Shreem Om” 108 times brings the grace of Goddess Lakshmi and resolves financial difficulties.
Gaze at the moon at night and offer water mixed with rice and flowers. It is said that this strengthens the position of the moon in the horoscope and brings peace to the mind.
If you seek spiritual progress or peace of mind, chant mantras like “Om Lakhmiy Namahi" or “Om Namoh Bhagwate Vasudevay Namah”. These purify the mind and strengthen thoughts.
If you are facing financial hardship, recite the Shri Sukta or Kanakadhara Stotra. It is believed that this brings the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and alleviates financial problems.
Light a ghee lamp near the Tulsi plant and circumambulate it seven times. Chant the Tulsi mantra along with it. This maintains happiness, peace, and prosperity in the home.
Donating food, clothes, or money on the day of the full moon is considered very auspicious. Especially donate white clothes or white food items, as they are associated with the moon.
If you desire financial stability, be sure to light a lamp under the Peepal tree in the evening. This strengthens the financial situation.
During worship, offer five yellow cowrie shells to Goddess Lakshmi, then tie them in a red cloth and keep them in your safe or where you store money and jewellery. It is believed that this helps in retaining wealth for a long time.
Offer milk, curd, and honey to the Shivalinga and recite the Shiva Chalisa. This calms the mind and removes obstacles in life.
