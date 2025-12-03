Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Virgo Horoscope 2026: Stay Cautious About Health in the New Year, Success Will Come in This Area

For those of the Virgo zodiac sign, this year will be average. Caution is necessary in health, while studies and career will be excellent between June and October. The financial situation will remain good. Wisdom is needed in business. Stability in love and marriage will come with hard work and maturity.

Dec 03, 2025

Virgo Horoscope (Image: AI)

Virgo Horoscope 2026: The year 2026 is just around the corner. In this regard, we are going to tell you how this year will be for the people of Virgo. Let's find out how the new year will be for you in all areas including career, health, business, and love life this year.

Health

The year 2026 may be average or slightly weak from a health perspective. The lord of Virgo, Mercury, will often be favourable, but during its combustion and retrograde periods, you may experience fatigue, stress, and minor ailments. Saturn's seventh aspect can increase bodily fatigue, joint pain, or lethargy. Those with respiratory problems will need to take special precautions. From June 2 to October 31, Jupiter's position will bring improvement in health. For better health throughout the year, a regular routine and discipline are essential.

Education

The year is good for students, especially those pursuing higher education or professional courses. Jupiter will be favourable at the beginning of the year, which will help in concentrating on studies. From June to October, Jupiter's position will be very auspicious, and during this period, students can achieve significant results. Students wishing to study abroad may get opportunities after October. Saturn's grace will bring success to hardworking students.

Business

The year is set to bring mixed results for businessmen. Before June, take any major step with careful consideration. The period from June to October will be excellent for business growth, profitable deals, and partnerships. After October, one must avoid risky ventures. Some benefits may be obtained in foreign-related work, but caution will be necessary.

Career

The year will also be full of ups and downs for salaried individuals. Until December, Rahu in the sixth house can make you successful even in difficult tasks. There is a possibility of promotion or recognition between June and October. Work pressure may increase in the last months of the year, but continuous hard work will propel you forward.

Financial Condition

The beginning of the year will be financially strong. Jupiter's favourable aspect will help in increasing wealth and property. The period from June to October will be energetic and lucky for financial matters. Expenses may increase after October, so it would be better to manage with a budget.

Love And Married Life

The year will be average for romantic relationships. Seriousness and understanding will be essential in the relationship. Saturn may test you, but Jupiter will bring stability to relationships between June and October. This period is also most auspicious for marriage. In other months, delays or misunderstandings may occur.

Family Life

Family life will largely remain positive. The good influence of Venus and Jupiter will maintain peace and happiness in the home. Saturn's fourth aspect may occasionally bring tension into the household, but situations can be managed with understanding.

