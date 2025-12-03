Virgo Horoscope 2026: Stay Cautious About Health in the New Year, Success Will Come in This Area

The year 2026 may be average or slightly weak from a health perspective. The lord of Virgo, Mercury, will often be favourable, but during its combustion and retrograde periods, you may experience fatigue, stress, and minor ailments. Saturn's seventh aspect can increase bodily fatigue, joint pain, or lethargy. Those with respiratory problems will need to take special precautions. From June 2 to October 31, Jupiter's position will bring improvement in health. For better health throughout the year, a regular routine and discipline are essential.