Weekly Tarot Horoscope (January 4th-10th, 2026) for Libra to Pisces

Weekly Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
The new year 2026 has brought with it new hopes and opportunities. In this first full week of January (4 to 10 January), what impact will the movement of planets and the indications of tarot cards have on various aspects of your life—career, love, and health? Tarot card reader and astrologer Nitika Sharma has shared accurate predictions based on card calculations for individuals from Libra to Pisces. Let's find out in which direction your intuition and the cards are leading you this week.
Tarot card calculations indicate that this week is about self-reliance for Libra natives. Trust yourself when making decisions and listen to your inner voice. The right path will reveal itself to you. Your understanding will also be beneficial in relationships.
Tarot cards suggest that Scorpios will experience increased confidence and new opportunities this week. Success will be achieved in work. There will be an atmosphere of happiness and love in personal life. This week will bring positive changes for you.
Tarot cards indicate that Sagittarius natives may find new ideas and direction this week. Leave old matters behind and view things from a new perspective. By changing an old idea or habit, you can embark on a new path. Act with patience and wisdom.
According to tarot card calculations, this week is about restraint and balance for Capricorn natives. Maintain balance in your thoughts and actions. While moving towards your goals, make decisions at the right time. Act wisely in work and relationships.
Tarot card calculations suggest that this week might be a bit confusing for Aquarius natives. Your thoughts and feelings can guide you to the right path, but be careful not to make any major decisions in haste. It will take time for the situation to become clear.
According to tarot cards, this week is significant for relationships for Pisces natives. Listen to both your heart and mind when making any major decisions. Take out time to strengthen your relationships. This is a time for thoughtful decision-making.
Big NewsView All
Horoscope
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending
Rashifal 2026