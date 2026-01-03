Weekly Tarot Horoscope (January 4th-10th, 2026) for Libra to Pisces

The new year 2026 has brought with it new hopes and opportunities. In this first full week of January (4 to 10 January), what impact will the movement of planets and the indications of tarot cards have on various aspects of your life—career, love, and health? Tarot card reader and astrologer Nitika Sharma has shared accurate predictions based on card calculations for individuals from Libra to Pisces. Let's find out in which direction your intuition and the cards are leading you this week.