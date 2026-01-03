Weekly Tarot Reading (January 4-10, 2026) for Aries to Virgo

What new things will the first week of January 2026 bring into your life? The mysterious world of Tarot cards gives us indications of the ups and downs and opportunities of the coming times. This week, from January 4 to January 10, 2026, is a time for new beginnings, career changes, and deepening relationships for people from Aries to Pisces. Let's find out from Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Nitika Sharma what your stars of destiny and Tarot cards have to say for you this week.