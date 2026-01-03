Weekly Tarot Reading (January 4-10, 2026) for Aries to Virgo

Weekly Tarot Horoscope (Image: Patrika)
What new things will the first week of January 2026 bring into your life? The mysterious world of Tarot cards gives us indications of the ups and downs and opportunities of the coming times. This week, from January 4 to January 10, 2026, is a time for new beginnings, career changes, and deepening relationships for people from Aries to Pisces. Let's find out from Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Nitika Sharma what your stars of destiny and Tarot cards have to say for you this week.
According to Tarot card calculations, this week is about taking steps in a new direction for Aries natives. An old project or relationship may take a new turn. Maintain self-confidence, as the coming times will be good for you. Your hard work will pay off in your work.
Tarot card calculations indicate that this week will be full of hope and expectations for Taurus natives. It is important to maintain balance in life. Stay calm and make thoughtful decisions. Relationships will improve, and new beginnings may occur.
Tarot cards suggest that Gemini natives will feel the need for stability this week. Think carefully before making any decisions. Be patient and understand the current situation. This is the right time to change old habits.
Tarot cards indicate that there will be momentum in the lives of Cancer natives this week. Many new career opportunities will arise, which are important to take advantage of. Focus on your hard work. You will find happiness and love in your personal life.
Tarot cards suggest that this week is about balance and making thoughtful decisions for Leo natives. Clarity will be found in important decisions. Maintain harmony in relationships and think thoroughly before taking any step. Channel your energy into positive activities.
According to Tarot card calculations, this week is about change for Virgo natives. Leave behind old things and embrace new ideas. Refresh yourself mentally and emotionally. Old problems will be resolved, and a new direction will be found.
Big NewsView All
Horoscope
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending
Rashifal 2026