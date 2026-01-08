8 January 2026,

Thursday

Horoscope

Tarot Horoscope, 9 January 2026, for All Zodiac Signs

Tarot card reader and astrologer Nitika Sharma is telling that today's day is creating opportunities for financial gain for many zodiac signs.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

Image: Patrika

Today, Friday, by the grace of Maa Vaibhav Lakshmi, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces will have a good day with financial gains. Get the complete tarot horoscope for today from Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Nitika Sharma.

Aries Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that today is an opportunity for Aries individuals to improve their work. Today, an employee's mistake or malpractice may come to light at the workplace. Also, you will be active in improving your office environment today. Additionally, you will find new avenues of income today.

Taurus Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards suggest that Taurus natives will focus on planning new projects today. Today, you may experience doubt and confusion. Therefore, consult your superiors before making any major decisions. Your opponents will try to worsen your situation today. There is a high possibility of unnecessary expenses.

Gemini Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards indicate that Gemini individuals may face various adverse situations today. Despite your good work, you might face criticism due to misunderstandings. It is advised that you understand the words of your well-wishers today and try to resolve disputes with their help. Meanwhile, your financial situation will be much better than before today.

Cancer Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards suggest that today will prove to be beneficial in terms of financial gains for Cancer individuals. There are strong possibilities of receiving a large amount of money today. You will definitely get credit for your good work today. Your mind will be calm today, and you won't feel like talking much.

Leo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Leo individuals who use new technology in their work today may benefit. There is a possibility of receiving a large order from a foreign client, and your honour and prestige will increase today. However, you are advised to keep a close watch on your budget today.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards indicate that today will be very good for Virgo individuals. There might be a difference of opinion with superiors regarding some matter. Always seek their advice before making any changes. This will earn you their support and blessings. The day is expected to be very profitable from a financial perspective.

Libra Tarot Horoscope

According to tarot card calculations, today will be a bit challenging for Libra individuals. You may face obstacles in your work today. Work may be delayed due to a machinery breakdown. The day is expected to be very good financially, and you will be happy with the financial gains.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Scorpio natives may face some complaints in their work today. However, traders may face transportation-related issues today. Despite this, there is a possibility of financial gains.

Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards indicate that today will be normal for Sagittarius individuals. If you have any court-related matters, exercise caution. Getting angry over small things can damage your reputation. Maintain patience and self-control. You are advised to keep an eye on people around you.

Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards suggest that today will be good for Capricorn individuals if you work as part of a team. Do not be negligent in dividing work at the workplace and within the family today. If you do not do so, all the responsibility may fall on you. Earnings will remain stable, and you will focus more on saving.

Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

According to tarot card calculations, today will be a bit worrying for Aquarius individuals in financial matters. This will affect your health and sleep. Salaried individuals are advised to stay away from office politics. Pending property-related tasks may be completed. Expenses will be high from a financial perspective.

Pisces Tarot Horoscope

According to tarot card calculations, Pisces individuals are likely to benefit from commission-related work today. Businesses associated with agencies will progress. You may hear some good news related to your work today. Your expenses will be well under control today.

Published on:

08 Jan 2026 03:05 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Horoscope / Tarot Horoscope, 9 January 2026, for All Zodiac Signs

